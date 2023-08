Walsh, Velasco make weight Callum Walsh 153.8 vs. Juan Jose Velasco 154

(WBC silver super welterweight title) Umar Dzambekov 183.2 vs. David Zegarra 190

Gor Yeritsyan 146.8 vs. Rogelio Jun Doliguez 147

Adan Ochoa 130 vs. Arnold Aleiandro 130

1Daniel Barrera 115 vs. Gilberto Mendoza 113.6

Gloria Munguilla 120 Shawna Ormsby 111.6

Abel Mejia 132.4 vs. Maximiliano Gutierrez Perez 133

Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu 117.2 vs. Conner Goade 116.8 Venue: Commerce Casino, Commerce, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

TV: UFC Fightpass 6:1 underdog Hernandez stuns Truck Simpson Weights from Tulsa, Oklahoma Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.