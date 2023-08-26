Super middleweight upset artist Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) has done it again! Hernandez defeated hometown hero and previously unbeaten Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (13-1, 7 KOs) by eight round majority decision on Friday night at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Hernandez was a non-stop punching machine and prevailed 78-74, 79-73, 76-76. He had previously upset the likes of Julian “J-Rock” Williams, Alfredo Angulo, and Aaron Coley.

Unbeaten middleweight Andreas Katzourakis (11-0, 9 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown and halted Raphael “Trouble” Igbokwe (16-5, 7 KOs) in round eight. Igbokwe dropped Katzourakis in round one. The aggressive Katzourakis, however, applied relentless pressure until he got a referee’s stoppage in round eight. Time was 2:15.

In the first fight of the night, Donte Layne made his professional debut with a first round knock out against seasoned pro, Nathan Mitchel.

In the women’s bout, 36-year-old Carisse Brown took down the favorite Czarina McCoy in a very close, 6 round fight. Brown won by way of split decision, thanks to a last round knockdown.

After going the distance, Abel “El Jefe” Gonzalez beat Robert “Irish” Magee by way of a unanimous decision in a competitive fight. In doing so, Abel remains undefeated advancing to 6-0-0 and succeeds in handing Robert his first professional loss.

In another 6 rounder, Christian Barreto took down Luis Acosta in an “upset” victory. Barreto hands Acosta his second loss and remains undefeated.