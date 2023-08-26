August 26, 2023
Boxing Results

6:1 underdog Hernandez stuns Truck Simpson

20230825 Otx Az9 6324
Photo: Overtime Boxing

Super middleweight upset artist Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) has done it again! Hernandez defeated hometown hero and previously unbeaten Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (13-1, 7 KOs) by eight round majority decision on Friday night at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Hernandez was a non-stop punching machine and prevailed 78-74, 79-73, 76-76. He had previously upset the likes of Julian “J-Rock” Williams, Alfredo Angulo, and Aaron Coley.

Unbeaten middleweight Andreas Katzourakis (11-0, 9 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown and halted Raphael “Trouble” Igbokwe (16-5, 7 KOs) in round eight. Igbokwe dropped Katzourakis in round one. The aggressive Katzourakis, however, applied relentless pressure until he got a referee’s stoppage in round eight. Time was 2:15.

In the first fight of the night, Donte Layne made his professional debut with a first round knock out against seasoned pro, Nathan Mitchel.

In the women’s bout, 36-year-old Carisse Brown took down the favorite Czarina McCoy in a very close, 6 round fight. Brown won by way of split decision, thanks to a last round knockdown.

After going the distance, Abel “El Jefe” Gonzalez beat Robert “Irish” Magee by way of a unanimous decision in a competitive fight. In doing so, Abel remains undefeated advancing to 6-0-0 and succeeds in handing Robert his first professional loss.

In another 6 rounder, Christian Barreto took down Luis Acosta in an “upset” victory. Barreto hands Acosta his second loss and remains undefeated.

WBA champ Mini Pacman Rosa still unbeaten
Walsh, Velasco make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>