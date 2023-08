In a non-title ten-rounder, WBA regular minimumweight champion Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa returned to ring after one year and eight months without lacing the gloves. Rosa (6-0, 2 KOs) was victorious when Orlando Pino (14-2, 8 KOs) didn’t come out for round nine on Friday night at the Pabellon de Esgrima, Centro Olimpico, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The WBA has ordered that Mini Pacman face WBA super champion Thamanon Niyomthing as part of their title reduction program.