In an exciting 10 round main event, unbeaten flyweight Sergio “Yoreme” Mendoza (20-0, 17 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, defeated countryman Erick “Habanerito” Lopez (16-10-2, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico by split decisión. It was good two-way action throughout the bout. Lopez scored a knockdown on Mendoza in round two. The much taller Mendoza stood in the pocket and had a solid round nine. Lopez closed strong in round ten, rocking Mendoza with multiple punches to the head. In the end, two judges had it 96-93 and 95-94 for Mendoza while the other judge had it 95-94 for Lopez. The event took place at the El Domo del Code in Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico and was televised on ESPN KNOCK OUT in Latin America
