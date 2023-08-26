August 26, 2023
Boxing Results

Usyk-Dubois Undercard Results

Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland:

Unbeaten WBO #4, IBF #12 lightweight Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) defeated scrappy Anthony Yigit (27-4-1, 10 KOs) over twelve rounds to retain his WBO international belt. Scores were 117-111, 115-113, 116-112.

In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, WBO #6, WBC #8 Hamzah Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KOs) smashed Dmitry Mytrofanov (13-1-1, 6 KOs) in two rounds to retain his WBC silver crown.

In an upset, WBC #5, IBF #7, WBO #7, WBA #14 middleweight Fiodor Cherkaszyn (22-1, 14 KOs) lost by eight round majority decision against Anuel Ngamissengue (13-0, 8 KOs).

Unbeaten welterweight Vasile Cebotari (14-0, 6 KOs) stopped former contender Joel Julio (39-18, 33 KOs) in round six. 14 straight losses for Julio.

Usyk KOs Dubois in nine
Mendoza edges Lopez in Guadalajara

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Damn Joel Julio! I know you’ve got bills to pay, we all do, but it’s time to find something a little safer to earn money. Had a few good fights, beat some good guys and fought for a title but…. yep. That’s enough.

    Reply

    • I thought exactly the same, Julio should be retired for a long time.. I agree with 99 percent of what you are posting. A true boxing fan with a lot of knowledge and love for the sport.

      Reply

  • Julio? Wow, that’s crazy. I remember this guy as a up and comer, can’t miss guy. Sometimes you don’t have a plan B and you do what you know best. Hope he stays healthy.

    Reply

  • Joel Julio is just a win away from securing a welterweight title shot under WBA rules; only bad luck has prevented him from achieving that, but he will keep trying.

    Reply

  • I’m so sick of if the fighter is supposed to be the A fighter the commentators ane Refs are biased. That was a knock down and not below the belt.

    Reply
    • >