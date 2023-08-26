Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland:

Unbeaten WBO #4, IBF #12 lightweight Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) defeated scrappy Anthony Yigit (27-4-1, 10 KOs) over twelve rounds to retain his WBO international belt. Scores were 117-111, 115-113, 116-112.

In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, WBO #6, WBC #8 Hamzah Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KOs) smashed Dmitry Mytrofanov (13-1-1, 6 KOs) in two rounds to retain his WBC silver crown.

In an upset, WBC #5, IBF #7, WBO #7, WBA #14 middleweight Fiodor Cherkaszyn (22-1, 14 KOs) lost by eight round majority decision against Anuel Ngamissengue (13-0, 8 KOs).

Unbeaten welterweight Vasile Cebotari (14-0, 6 KOs) stopped former contender Joel Julio (39-18, 33 KOs) in round six. 14 straight losses for Julio.