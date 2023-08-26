Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland:
Unbeaten WBO #4, IBF #12 lightweight Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) defeated scrappy Anthony Yigit (27-4-1, 10 KOs) over twelve rounds to retain his WBO international belt. Scores were 117-111, 115-113, 116-112.
In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, WBO #6, WBC #8 Hamzah Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KOs) smashed Dmitry Mytrofanov (13-1-1, 6 KOs) in two rounds to retain his WBC silver crown.
In an upset, WBC #5, IBF #7, WBO #7, WBA #14 middleweight Fiodor Cherkaszyn (22-1, 14 KOs) lost by eight round majority decision against Anuel Ngamissengue (13-0, 8 KOs).
Unbeaten welterweight Vasile Cebotari (14-0, 6 KOs) stopped former contender Joel Julio (39-18, 33 KOs) in round six. 14 straight losses for Julio.
Damn Joel Julio! I know you’ve got bills to pay, we all do, but it’s time to find something a little safer to earn money. Had a few good fights, beat some good guys and fought for a title but…. yep. That’s enough.
I thought exactly the same, Julio should be retired for a long time.. I agree with 99 percent of what you are posting. A true boxing fan with a lot of knowledge and love for the sport.
Usyk is a great HW champion, he fears nobody ; futur hall of famer and legend of the sport..
Julio? Wow, that’s crazy. I remember this guy as a up and comer, can’t miss guy. Sometimes you don’t have a plan B and you do what you know best. Hope he stays healthy.
Joel Julio is just a win away from securing a welterweight title shot under WBA rules; only bad luck has prevented him from achieving that, but he will keep trying.
I’m so sick of if the fighter is supposed to be the A fighter the commentators ane Refs are biased. That was a knock down and not below the belt.