Unified WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) knocked out WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) in round nine on Saturday night in a driving rainstorm at Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. Usyk outboxed Dubois over the first four rounds. Usyk was hurt by a shot to the belt line ruled low blow in round five and needed several minutes to recover. Usyk peppered Dubois with jabs and straight lefts. Dubois had his best success to the body. Usyk finally dropped Dubois with a combination at the end of round eight and then floored Dubois again in round nine to end it. Dubois was counted out at :48.
What the ENTIRE boxing world is talking about right now 🤨#UsykDubois pic.twitter.com/OlTEyhzsee
— Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) August 26, 2023
Dubois was Dubois. But that was not a low blow. All 4 body shots hurt Usyk.
Usyk is a liar & big actor. Your balls are not on the beltline, even if you have a micropenis your balls are not on the beltline. He can’t take body shots. The referee was paid off with Ukrainian corruption..
Mike Coppinger shows a picture on his Twitter that the blow was 100% low.
Liston..
100 percent low huh? BS. See Usyks trunks? Above the belly button. If his trunks were below that would have barely touched his belt line. That’s why he cried to the ref after every body shot after that. Danny quit and usyk will get it from fury. Period
Ukrainian corruption not the cause. But certainly maybe bias and sympathy by the referee with the political climate.
Absolutely disgusting. Dubois won the fight right there but he also quit later on. Usyk will be destroyed by either Wilder or Fury and a few others.
Things to lean from the fight:
I felt that Dubois quit.
Usyk is a superb and complete fighter.
Referee Pabon did a poor job, Usyk kept complaining low shots, and some of those shots were legit, Pabon did not see them, but assumed they were low shots.
Dubois set a blueprint to defeat Usyk attack, attack, and attack his body.
Nah the blueprint to defeat Usyk was set by Derek Chisora. Constantly move forward, rough him up against the ropes, clinch, attack his body. Dubois really wasn’t agresssive at all he was trying to box and counterpunch & he was backing up a lot towards the end.
In the Chisora match Usyk might not have been all that well, apparentely getting over Covid if I am correct. What that fight though did was make Joshua over confident that he coulid defeat Usyk with ease, with some here in the USA thinking Joshua was going to knock him out. Actually one of the trainers of Dubois, who had trained Usyk had talked about going to the body.
Idk man about being sick. I think you’re right about Joshua being overconfident against Usyk, he assumed he was too small and had no power. Still though doesn’t change the fact that Usyk always looks uncomfortable when his opponent goes on the offensive and makes it rough.
100% Dubois quit-No doubt
Very disappointed Dubois quit.
A gentleman who was in Dubois’s corner had trained Usyk before, and did say go to the body. Because of the controversy of that 5th round, I gave that round to Dubois, and only that round. Had he not got knocked down at the end of the 8th, I might have given Dubois that round as well. Most certainly Dubois did not complain about the stoppage, I had thought he beat the count.
Poboan definitely played favorites, but had he counted out Usyk, and the title went to Dubois, who knows what trouble might have ensued.
The blueprint has been there for a long time. It’s not as easy as it looks. Usyk is a great fighter and he’s very strong mentally. He’s an all time great.
Dubois made it obvious that Usyk’s body is the Kryptonite to Superman
ROBBERY!!!
DUBOIS KNOCKED USYK OUT WITH THE BODY SHOT!!!
THE REF IS A FUCKING BASTARD!!!
As I mentioned to Luis, below, I agree. Usyk is a punk.
Pabon is usually a solid referee, most of the time the body shots happened during Pabon blind side. The corner of Dubois should have protested the bad calls low body shots.
And still!!!
It was a borderline shot, and it was up to the referee to decide.
Dubois quit.
Dubois won that fight….. Pabon robbed him blind…. This is boxing, punchers chance
I agree.
I dont know, Usually Pabon is a solid referee.
The punch in the 5th was like a uppercut that got Usyk groin and the waistband. The waistband could be low/no low depending on how high/low the short is on.
That was robbery,
Usyk’s stock went down, big time, tonight. Usyk is a fraud.
A fraud?? How so?? He dominated the majority of the fight. It’s not his fault the ref is a joke. I agree, Dubois should be the champ right now. That was NOT a low blow. However, Usyk is no fraud.
He’s not a fraud. He’s done well moving to heavyweight but he’s going to get his @$$ busted by Fury and Wilder will find him and knock him unconscious. He will avoid Wilder as he should.
I’m so sick of if the fighter is supposed to be the A fighter the commentators ane Refs are biased. That was a knock down and not below the belt, he should be champion.
I was thinking its trainer fault …. but maybe DDD has not the IQ to be a great champion. All that dancing and not punching meanwhile staying close like he was hypnotized…
As much I hate Fury, I think he will beat Usyk. Only with the jab and uppercuts.
Fury should beat him not because he is that great of a fighter. But because he is 6’9 and knows how to use his physical advantages.
Daniel got robbed tonight. That was a very legal shot and the British Boxing Board must protest this outcome.
Dubois is useless. Usyk is lucky the heavyweight division is hot trash. He squeaked by Chisora and 2 close ones with an ordinary Joshua and this board and the ESPN crew talk about him as he is some world beater.
Two close ones with Joshua??? He absolutely dominated Joshua wtf are you talking about?
Dubois wasn’t robbed. He still had several more rounds to re-impose his will on Usyk and get the job done, but he couldn’t. Real champions get it done. Dubois simply isn’t cut out to be the champ.
Well you have to consider that after the 5th, every time Dubois landed a legit body shot that Pabon did not see and Usyk complained, the referee admonished Dubois, this was a deterrent for Dubois to go to Usyk body.
At the end, he quit.
It was a low blow! Quit complaining. Nobody will beat Usyk!
Usyk looks ordinary, but then figures out his opponents. The jury is probably still out on how good he really is, but that one will have to see going forward.
Usyk vs Fury in 2024?
Emotional Dubois fans will turn on Usyk for milking the low blow, but in fairness the ref called it immediately and Usyk just responded like anyone would in that position. Dubois has a future but he needs to find a hunger to win, willingness to go out on his sword.
Called that one. Now, if that gypsy bitch stops being a mental case we can see Usyk do the same thing to him.
Mental case?? Quite the stupid thing to say!
Big baby dubois had several rounds to do his thang after the so call low blow round but, instead showed his weak chin to be a major factor. Let me guess uzik next fight: uzik vs chisora or uzik vs dillian whyte! They need to stop the bullishhhht and have elite vs elite, uzik vs fury next or strip them both of the title and let wilder knock the crap out of weak chin joshua in a match for the vacant titles since fury and uzik dont agree on anything!
Waoooooo usyk still in my top 10 best boxers ever
Pretty weird fight. I was surprised how easily Dubois went down on just a jab from a former cruiserweight, and didn’t even beat the count.
Not crazy about how Usyk just snatched the mic from the female commentator. She seemed real uncomfortable the whole time. I guess that comes with the territory interviewing fighters with big egos.
I also expected Usyk to be more respectful to Dubois after the fight. Instead he seemed to be ridiculing him (this not ballet!).
C’mon Usyk, you’re lucky you had a ref who saved your ass, at least show your opponent some respect after the fight.
The question is : will ” Gypsy Chicken ” ,finally, attempt to avenge the loss of two British fighters.
If this was a ” Fix”, then Daniel’s knockdown was a ” Fix” as well ?
I’ve counted , at least , three times Daniel had hit Usyk around the belt area. Pabon, had considered only one low blow.
Weird fight. Usyck looked to me to have been legit KO’d, Dubois KO did not look legit. IDK!
Usyk is the real HW champion of the world and fears nobody ! One of the best ever..
Didn’t see it, but why does there always seem to be some controversy at almost every big fight. Crazy. It gets old.
What is it about British boxers that they have absolutely no heart—Dubois could have thrown caution to the wind-Gone out on his shield-But he was so scared he got knocked down with a jab then quit—Dubois vs AJ would be a battle of the gutless!
Brian, if British Boxers have no heart, then what do you say about Fury or better yet Wilder who got smacked around by the Brit???
Through the history of boxing there has always been contraversy and this no different.
Whether it was a low blow or not Usyk used the opportunity to recover. Called experience. A recent fight Naveratte did the same. Many years ago a young Cassius Clay,got caught by a Henry Cooper “hammer” near the end of a round and some how his glove got damaged and it was a long few seconds to repair.
It happens , right or wrong.
It WAS a low blow!
It was on the bladder which hurts just as much as being hit in the huevos.
Was not low, his belt was pulled high, as it is was, and punch was right on the belt.. he was hurt and tried to game an easy out.. looks bad against a soft opponent like Dubois.. Usyk is very good but far from great.. Dubois is a specimen but with pedestrian skills..
The body shot was marginally low. Usyk does not wear his trunks high. Low blows are any shots below the belly button. Usyk’s trunks usually show his belly button as above the belt line. The blow was slightly below the belt line but coming up. It was clearly a low blow and it was the ref’s call.
That said, USYK is definitely vulnerable to the body. He took’s Dubois’ head shots well, but was clearly guarding his body after the 5th round. He thoroughly outboxed Dubois and once he stepped up the offense, it was all over.
The main controversy is that the ref gave an additional minute of rest after Usyk said he was ready to go. That was not appropriate but he did it anyway. The ref is the man in charge in the ring and you can’t really argue with that call because it was his prerogative.
A fight with Fury would be really interesting. Fury is not a body puncher but he may have to be to win the fight. Otherwise, Usyk would just outslick him with movement, feints and shots he doesn’t see. I sure hope the fight can be made. Fury is getting to be a joke with all his demands, which tells me he really doesn’t want to fight Usyk.
very predictable outcome..
Difference between The Champion..and a regular champion..
I’ve spent the week on this site talking pro-Dubois. I had money on him. But guess what? That shot was low, plain and simple. It was well below the body. I have no complaints. This was no robbery, and trying to say so is nonsense. Usyk won clean although Dubois acquitted himself well until he cashed out with initial damage. It was a disappointing end.
In fact, low blows are all blows, to the groin or to the bladder area.
Ref did a good job
Usyk didn’t quit, Dubois did.
Stop whining and wipe your snivels off that gargantuan face. Man up.
Frank wasn’t this outraged when Lerena knocked Daniel down 3 times in one round.
Hypocrisy at it’s highest…
Bring on Usyk vs Fury or strip Fury of the WBC title let Usyk fight the WBC number one contender or if not available next rank contenders who are available to fight for the vacant title
I thought it was a clean shot. It strayed a tad low.
But the real question is why didn’t Dubois keep going back there?
I mean i would have targeted that belly with every shot after that.
Beyond that I expected dubois to fold. He’s just too slow.
For those who have never boxed the shot was low. You don’t realize what happens and why the belt line is off limits. When you hit on the line the force yanks your cup up and depending on how your locked in place it cut, bruise or smash things. Most fighters say its more painful getting your cup yanked up than just being hit. You see Usyk pushing down several times and I think he was pushing his cup down. He cant just grab and adjust. Again unless you have boxed its hard to understand whats a low blow and what happens when things get yanked up. Usyk was winning all the opening rounds and didnt have a reason to fake being hurt. If anything it gave Dubois a break. All I can say for Dubois is maybe the wizard will give him a heart because he is lacking.
Two knock downs, one legal or not. Not his best victory but the right guy Won. Dubois hits hard, as his record suggests, and he has decent abilities. A rematch latter down the road after DW Unification bout. Whom wins? I have no idea.