Unified WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) knocked out WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) in round nine on Saturday night in a driving rainstorm at Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. Usyk outboxed Dubois over the first four rounds. Usyk was hurt by a shot to the belt line ruled low blow in round five and needed several minutes to recover. Usyk peppered Dubois with jabs and straight lefts. Dubois had his best success to the body. Usyk finally dropped Dubois with a combination at the end of round eight and then floored Dubois again in round nine to end it. Dubois was counted out at :48.

