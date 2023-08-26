2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (13-0, 13 KOs) needed just 2:06 to destroy Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-3, 19 KOs) in the first round in the opening bout on Saturday from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jalolov, making his Top Rank debut, dropped Ehwarieme three times.

Middleweight Sona Akale (8-1, 4 KOs) took away the “0” from the record of Nico Ali Walsh (8-1, 5 KOs), grandson of ring legend Muhammad Ali. Akale gave Walsh all he could handle and came away with a 57-57, 58-56, 58-56 majority decision.

Hot lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason (10-0, 8 KOs) shut out Cesar Villarraga (10-8-1,5 KOs) over six 60-54 3x.

Welterweight Ablaikhan Zhussupov (4-0, 3 KOs), a 2020 Olympian, beat up on 50-fight veteran Wiston Campos (33-12-6, 19 KOs) for five rounds. Zhussupov dropped Campos in round four and Campos’ corner threw in the towel during round five.

Unbeaten jr lightweight Charly Suarez (16-0, 9 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Yohan Vasquez (25-4, 20 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 97-93.