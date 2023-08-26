August 26, 2023
Boxing Results

Jalolov gets quick KO, Ali Walsh defeated

2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (13-0, 13 KOs) needed just 2:06 to destroy Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-3, 19 KOs) in the first round in the opening bout on Saturday from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jalolov, making his Top Rank debut, dropped Ehwarieme three times.

Middleweight Sona Akale (8-1, 4 KOs) took away the “0” from the record of Nico Ali Walsh (8-1, 5 KOs), grandson of ring legend Muhammad Ali. Akale gave Walsh all he could handle and came away with a 57-57, 58-56, 58-56 majority decision.

Hot lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason (10-0, 8 KOs) shut out Cesar Villarraga (10-8-1,5 KOs) over six 60-54 3x.

Welterweight Ablaikhan Zhussupov (4-0, 3 KOs), a 2020 Olympian, beat up on 50-fight veteran Wiston Campos (33-12-6, 19 KOs) for five rounds. Zhussupov dropped Campos in round four and Campos’ corner threw in the towel during round five.

Unbeaten jr lightweight Charly Suarez (16-0, 9 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Yohan Vasquez (25-4, 20 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 97-93.

Usyk KOs Dubois in nine

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Big deal, a 50:1 opponent, a useless fight for Jalolov and a meaningless fight for boxing fans.

    Reply

  • They should have stopped this one during the introductions. Sure, it gave Jalolov a highlight for his TopRank debut, but that was absolutely horrible.

    Reply

    • Jalolov needs to step it up. How on Earth did the other guy have a 20-2 record? Who in the World could he have beaten? He was a 6’7” slug.

      Reply

      • Never mind, I looked it up. He’s mostly fought in Ghana (clearly a heavyweight hotbed), and a few fights in Nigeria and Argentina. He has a sum total of one win outside of those countries.

        Reply

  • That was a pathetic fight, really. Did the Ghanaian even hit him? I truly think Olympians that won the medals or have years of amateur experience should be testing themselves better than this.

    Reply

  • Finally, the empty balloon that was Nico Ali Walsh has been deflated. That was the worst ESPN push of a low-talent fighter in a long time. Now he can go back to his real name, Harold Goldberg.

    Reply
    • >