2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (13-0, 13 KOs) needed just 2:06 to destroy Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-3, 19 KOs) in the first round in the opening bout on Saturday from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jalolov, making his Top Rank debut, dropped Ehwarieme three times.
Middleweight Sona Akale (8-1, 4 KOs) took away the “0” from the record of Nico Ali Walsh (8-1, 5 KOs), grandson of ring legend Muhammad Ali. Akale gave Walsh all he could handle and came away with a 57-57, 58-56, 58-56 majority decision.
Hot lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason (10-0, 8 KOs) shut out Cesar Villarraga (10-8-1,5 KOs) over six 60-54 3x.
Welterweight Ablaikhan Zhussupov (4-0, 3 KOs), a 2020 Olympian, beat up on 50-fight veteran Wiston Campos (33-12-6, 19 KOs) for five rounds. Zhussupov dropped Campos in round four and Campos’ corner threw in the towel during round five.
Unbeaten jr lightweight Charly Suarez (16-0, 9 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Yohan Vasquez (25-4, 20 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 97-93.
Big deal, a 50:1 opponent, a useless fight for Jalolov and a meaningless fight for boxing fans.
They should have stopped this one during the introductions. Sure, it gave Jalolov a highlight for his TopRank debut, but that was absolutely horrible.
Hahahaha..stop after the introductions lol..c’mon now
Let’s put Jalolov in with Anderson and see how long Anderson lasts!
Jalolov needs to step it up. How on Earth did the other guy have a 20-2 record? Who in the World could he have beaten? He was a 6’7” slug.
Never mind, I looked it up. He’s mostly fought in Ghana (clearly a heavyweight hotbed), and a few fights in Nigeria and Argentina. He has a sum total of one win outside of those countries.
That was a pathetic fight, really. Did the Ghanaian even hit him? I truly think Olympians that won the medals or have years of amateur experience should be testing themselves better than this.
For whatever it’s worth that should have been his very first fight not his 13th.
Finally, the empty balloon that was Nico Ali Walsh has been deflated. That was the worst ESPN push of a low-talent fighter in a long time. Now he can go back to his real name, Harold Goldberg.
I thought Nico did enough to win.