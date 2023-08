Collazo, Diagan make weight Oscar Collazo 104.8 vs. Garen Diagan 104

(WBO minimumweight title) Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. 114.6 vs. Jorge Orozco 114.4

Ángel Acosta 107.4 vs. Carlos Buitrago 109

Yan Carlos Santana 127 vs. Jostin Ortiz 127

Yair Gallardo 174.4 vs. Kevin Johnson 173.4 Venue: Coliseo Roberto Clemente,San Juan, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Golden Boy Promotions/Miguel Cotto Promotions

Weights from Tulsa, Oklahoma Canelo-Charlo PPV undercard

