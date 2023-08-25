Three matchups will highlight the pay-per-view undercard leading up to the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo undisputed super middleweight championship clash on September 30 live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the co-main event, undefeated Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. (20-0, 16 KOs) will take on Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) in a 12-round super welterweight special attraction. The PPV also includes former world champions Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) and Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) clashing for the WBC interim welterweight title. Opening up the action are rising middleweights Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) and Armando Reséndiz (14-1, 10 KOs) squaring off in a 10-round attraction.
Ramos is overated and gonna take his 1st L
I respect Lubin for coming back from that brutal Charlo ko. This shapes up to be a good one.
I think it was more brutal his loss to Fundora, with Charlo he got caught cold and in less than one round was over, but with Fundora he got pummeled very bad, undoubtedly a fight that takes away a lot from a boxer.
Am I the only one who really doesn’t care about Charlo Vs Canelo? It just doesn’t make any sense.
JT
Yes, agree.
Charlo-Canrelo
Who cares.. Not me
And, i know its hard for some of you to believe,,
I probably Won’t watch
.
This actually is a decent card with what should be some fun fights to watch.
Half way decent undercard, I must confess.
Lubina Will be a good step up to evaluate Ramos progression as I feel he is one dimensional relying too much on power punching and no defense he is those Mexican fighters that just want to brawl but their offense ain’t that special either like Munguia or Carlos Ramirez, should be food match up though.
I really like the bout between Barrios and Sugar that one to me is the most even match up of the card, two former champs squaring off in what could be a crossroads fight
What the hell with my typos…LOL
*Should be fun not food
Barrios vs UGA s not Sugar…shoot if it was Sugar he would destroy Barrios either Shane or Ray
Looks like all the fights are gona be great
Finally a Canelo undercard with some decent fights
Very good undercard.
Resendiz-Garcia will be a war. They both get hit a lot, but I’m leaning towards Resendiz after his war with Hurd. Garcia may be too green, but he also showed a lot in his fights, especially against Vidal.
Ramos should handle Lubin but it should be good while it lasts.
Ugas-Barrios should be close, but I lean towards Ugas with his skills and experience. I would not count Barrios out though.