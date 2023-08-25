Three matchups will highlight the pay-per-view undercard leading up to the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo undisputed super middleweight championship clash on September 30 live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, undefeated Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. (20-0, 16 KOs) will take on Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) in a 12-round super welterweight special attraction. The PPV also includes former world champions Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) and Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) clashing for the WBC interim welterweight title. Opening up the action are rising middleweights Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) and Armando Reséndiz (14-1, 10 KOs) squaring off in a 10-round attraction.