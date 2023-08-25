August 25, 2023
Boxing News

Usyk, Dubois weigh-in

Ud Win Dsc 2857
Photo: Piotr Duszczyk

Unified WBA/WBO/IBF world champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) and WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) weighed in for their clash this Saturday. Usyk weighed 220.9 and Dubois weighed 233.2.

Venue: Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland
Promoter: K2 Promotions
TV: ESPN+

Fight Club OC Results

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Not much difference in weight. Sill though Dubois still naturally that size and likely could not have competed at Cruiser since his teenage years. Usyk is the favorite but I am still curious to see how he does against a ranked heavyweight who is not Joshua. I think of Usyk a bit like Michael Spinks. Cannot help but wonder if he can handle it if a true heavy is able to use his size and strength in an effective way. For those who remember Spinks never fought guys like Tony Tucker. I believe there were reasons for that. Usyk could be potentially fighting a solid heavyweight here without too many miles on him. Look I pick Usyk but I see some potential for danger.

    Reply

  • Usyk weighs what he weighs as a heavyweight. Dubois @ 233 is the lowest he has been in over 5 years, probably knowing he better be light and able to move around. Look forward to seeing, again yes, how good Usyk really is as a heavyweight.

    Reply
    • >