Usyk, Dubois weigh-in Unified WBA/WBO/IBF world champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) and WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) weighed in for their clash this Saturday. Usyk weighed 220.9 and Dubois weighed 233.2. Venue: Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland

Promoter: K2 Promotions

TV: ESPN+ Fight Club OC Results Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

