Unified WBA/WBO/IBF world champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) and WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) weighed in for their clash this Saturday. Usyk weighed 220.9 and Dubois weighed 233.2.
Venue: Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland
Promoter: K2 Promotions
TV: ESPN+
Not much difference in weight. Sill though Dubois still naturally that size and likely could not have competed at Cruiser since his teenage years. Usyk is the favorite but I am still curious to see how he does against a ranked heavyweight who is not Joshua. I think of Usyk a bit like Michael Spinks. Cannot help but wonder if he can handle it if a true heavy is able to use his size and strength in an effective way. For those who remember Spinks never fought guys like Tony Tucker. I believe there were reasons for that. Usyk could be potentially fighting a solid heavyweight here without too many miles on him. Look I pick Usyk but I see some potential for danger.
Usyk weighs what he weighs as a heavyweight. Dubois @ 233 is the lowest he has been in over 5 years, probably knowing he better be light and able to move around. Look forward to seeing, again yes, how good Usyk really is as a heavyweight.