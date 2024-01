Weights from Tacoma, Washington Gurgen Hovhannisyan 278.6 vs. Colby Madison 244.9

Tsotne Rogava 265 vs. Dante Williams 201

Dante Stone 267.6 vs. Alexander Flores 271.5

Nilo Guerrero 129.2 vs. Chancellor Battenberg 128.7

Elijah Seawright 153.2 vs. Henry Rivera 154.5

Dazjhante Frazier 153.2 vs. Nathan Stolen 154.5

Agustin Tovar 133.5 vs. Ezra Rabin 135

Nelson Guerrero 121.6 vs. Gilberto Duran 122.2 Venue: Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

Promoter: Toro Promotions and Whitfield Haydon Boxing

TV: PPV (bxngtv.com $19.99) Big Baby Miller arrested

