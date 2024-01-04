Former highly decorated amateur Yoenlis Hernandez (2-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba will make his highly anticipated U.S. debut on January 20 in a ten round middleweight main event bout that will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. His opponent will be former world title challenger Vicente Martin Rodriguez (42-14-1, 23 KOs) of Argentina.

Hernandez’ manager is Robert Valle and he is promoted by Kris Lawrence (Heavyweight Factory Promotions) and Leon Margules/Luis De Cubas Sr. (Warriors Boxing). Rodriguez has much more professional experience than Hernandez but Lawrence believes in the talent level of Hernandez. When asked just how good he thinks Hernandez is, he replied. “I honestly believe he is a professional world-level talent right now.”

When did you first begin boxing?

I began boxing at the age of 11.

What was the extent of your amateur background?

I had approximately 300 amateur fights winning well over 200 of them. I won gold twice at the World Games.

How hard was it for you to leave your family behind in Cuba to pursue your professional career?

It was and is hard but I am doing this for my family. I had to leave behind my 6-year-old daughter and she gives me to the motivation to train hard and succeed.

Please describe your style of fighting.

I can fight a variety of ways including mid-range and even at a distance.

In what weight category will you pursue your first world title?

I will be fighting at 160 pounds

How has your preparation been for your first scheduled 10 round fight?

I am very motivated and excited about stepping up for my first 10 round fight and my debut in the U.S. I am extremely well prepared.

What do you know about your opponent?

I don’t know too much about him but I am confident I will be able to adapt to whatever style he brings fight night.

What kind of performance should fans expect for your upcoming fight?

It is going to be a spectacular performance. I want thank my manager Robert Valle, my promoters Kris Lawrence (Heavyweight Factory), Leon Margules / Louis De Cubas Sr. (Warriors Boxing). They all believe in me and I will not disappoint them or the fans in attendance.

Do you feel any pressure to succeed when you’re in the ring?

Honestly, I do not. Once I step in the ring all my concentration is focused on my opponent.

How long do you think it will be before you are a world title contender?

That will be the decision of my manager and my promoters. I will continue to train hard and be ready to perform to the best of my abilities in the ring.