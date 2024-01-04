WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) will defend his world title against Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) on Thursday, February 8, at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Lopez-Ortiz headlines a televised ESPN doubleheader that kicks off Super Bowl weekend three days before the big game hits Sin City for the first time.
Teofimo Lopez: “February 8 at Mandalay Bay, ‘The Takeover’ will entertain inside that squared circle as only I can! To the boxing fans around the world, I look to not only dominate and break down Jamaine Ortiz, but to do it in such a fashion that my division will be put on alert.”
Jamaine Ortiz: “This is the most important fight of my career. It’s my first world title bout. I believe this fight will bring out the very best in me, and I’m looking forward to coming home as the new champion!”
In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) faces Puerto Rican former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs).
The ESPN+-streamed undercard features a gamut of up-and-coming talents.
19-year-old lightweight phenom, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (8-0, 7 KOs), son of former junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas, will see action in a six-round clash against Tomas Ornelas (7-3, 5 KOs).
Lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) will fight Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) in his first scheduled eight-rounder.
Unbeaten middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) will take on Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder.
Former Team USA amateur standout Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) will step up to the eight-round distance for the first time vs. TBA.
Unbeaten lightweight prospect Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) faces another TBA in a six-rounder.
Former national amateur champion Art Barrera Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring in a four-round junior welterweight fight against yet another TBA.
Davis vs Pedraza strikes me as a good one.
Yeah, agreed, Colson; Sniper might be a little past his best, but a step up for Davis, nonetheless. I’d rather see Haney vs. Teo than Haney vs. Garcia. Garcia should fight Rolly and that winner fights the winner of Haney/Teo.
I’m looking forward to seeing prospect Abdullah Mason, who continues to impress.
Lopez fighting a lightweight with no power. Keyshawn is in tougher with veteran Pedraza.
Can’t wait to see Abdullah Mason. The Mason boys are all talented.
Abdullah Mason could be the next star at lightweight or super lightweight. He is a talented young man with a bit of pop on his hands, hopefully he will facing better opposition in each fight to evaluate his real potential
Let’s see how Davis looks against Pedraza because Pedraza may apply pressure, and I want to see how Davis responds to pressure – will Davis hold, counter, panic and/or use movement to score.
Hopefully Davis ain’t puffing on the green stuff, so we can see what he’s got against a real boxer. I don’t know, but I can see Lopez fumbling on super bowl weekend. It seems he prepares better when his opposition is more difficult. Ortiz is no slouch as long as he comes in shape.