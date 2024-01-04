While they’re about five years too late (after their first fight was five years too late), a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will apparently take place sometime in 2024. Pacquiao unveiled the fight plans live at RIZIN 45 on December 31, but Mayweather’s camp hasn’t confirmed anything from their side.

Even though Mayweather is 46 and Pacquiao is 45 and they are not active boxers, the event will still draw some attention and PPV purchases. Of course, not even close to the record numbers they did back in May 2015.

BetOnline set odds for the bout this week and they are much closer than they were in 2015. Then, Mayweather went off as a -225 (4/9) favorite while Pacquiao came in as a +175 (7/4) underdog.

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 Fight Odds

Floyd Mayweather -130 (10/13)

Manny Pacquiao +100 (1/1)

Odds opened Mayweather -140, Pacquiao +110, so early action has already come in on Pacquiao, moving the odds in his favor. Since this is likely to be an exhibition match, perhaps the oddsmakers and bettors are viewing Pacman as the more motivated fighter.