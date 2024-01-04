While they’re about five years too late (after their first fight was five years too late), a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will apparently take place sometime in 2024. Pacquiao unveiled the fight plans live at RIZIN 45 on December 31, but Mayweather’s camp hasn’t confirmed anything from their side.
Even though Mayweather is 46 and Pacquiao is 45 and they are not active boxers, the event will still draw some attention and PPV purchases. Of course, not even close to the record numbers they did back in May 2015.
BetOnline set odds for the bout this week and they are much closer than they were in 2015. Then, Mayweather went off as a -225 (4/9) favorite while Pacquiao came in as a +175 (7/4) underdog.
Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 Fight Odds
Floyd Mayweather -130 (10/13)
Manny Pacquiao +100 (1/1)
Odds opened Mayweather -140, Pacquiao +110, so early action has already come in on Pacquiao, moving the odds in his favor. Since this is likely to be an exhibition match, perhaps the oddsmakers and bettors are viewing Pacman as the more motivated fighter.
Naaaaaaaaa ridiculous guys
It pisssed me off when boxers retired then come back either for money or because they “”missed boxing””
I’m not gona pay to watch this fight
Good luck for both of them
I wanna see fresh meat
Tank
Haney
Teo
Ryan
Vergil
Etc etc etc
Well their first match was not overly entertaining…hard to imagine what they will produce in an exhibition. I think I am over exhibitions. If they were to have a real fight with a good undercard..probably as my standards with boxing are pretty low…but the undercard would have to be real good for me to consider an exhibition.
I also heard Manny was fighting Buakaw in April for $200k or something like that.
Mayweather actually the fresher fighter even past their primes. Even though I see a less than stellar fight as compared to the first match, it should be interesting to see how they stack up now against each other.
On their first fight, I thought Pacquiao was going to do better than any opponents Floyd had.
Everyone thought that except those who knew. I made a killing off of those assumptions.
Manny and Mayweather have the ski mask on and preparing for another heist. Some fans are too dumb to know the difference. These guys are partners in crime not enemies. There is a sucker born every minute and Money May and Money Manny are coming to rob them. I can’t wait to see how much they charge.
You are correct, money is the driving force. As we all know based on the digital world, no need to buy the fight as it will be uploaded on YouTube after a few days for free.
Manny must owe a boatload of money.
He got clobbered in his last fight.
He had no legs at all.
His feet, which were such a BIG part of his style were in concrete all night long.