Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) faced off with Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) at the final press conference for their 12-round super welterweight fight on Saturday night at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and broadcast worldwide on DAZN
Vergil Ortiz Jr: “I put my heart into this sport. But now we’re here. We weigh in tomorrow. If you had any doubts on getting any tickets erase them right now because this fight is happening for sure. And I’m ready. This is honestly the best I’ve ever felt.”
Fredrick Lawson: “We had a very good training camp leading up to this event. We’re prepared. We’ve seen a few scripts going around saying how this fight should go. We have a plan that will surprise everyone. We can’t wait for Saturday.”
Ortiz by ko 5
Easy to predict
Hopefully Ortiz get a better opponent next time
He is too good for this kind of opponents
Ortiz and David morrel have to press the throttle to see what they are made of
Put him in there with Mendoza next.
The question is in which rounds the fight will finish?
I go first, 4 round (TKO/KO).