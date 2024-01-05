January 4, 2024
Boxing News

Ortiz-Lawson Final Press Conference

Ortiz Lawson Pc
Photo: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) faced off with Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) at the final press conference for their 12-round super welterweight fight on Saturday night at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and broadcast worldwide on DAZN

Vergil Ortiz Jr: “I put my heart into this sport. But now we’re here. We weigh in tomorrow. If you had any doubts on getting any tickets erase them right now because this fight is happening for sure. And I’m ready. This is honestly the best I’ve ever felt.”

Fredrick Lawson: “We had a very good training camp leading up to this event. We’re prepared. We’ve seen a few scripts going around saying how this fight should go. We have a plan that will surprise everyone. We can’t wait for Saturday.”

Hovhannisyan remains unbeaten
Mayweather-Pacquiao 2 Update

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Ortiz by ko 5
    Easy to predict

    Hopefully Ortiz get a better opponent next time

    He is too good for this kind of opponents

    Ortiz and David morrel have to press the throttle to see what they are made of

    Reply
    • >