Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) faced off with Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) at the final press conference for their 12-round super welterweight fight on Saturday night at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and broadcast worldwide on DAZN

Vergil Ortiz Jr: “I put my heart into this sport. But now we’re here. We weigh in tomorrow. If you had any doubts on getting any tickets erase them right now because this fight is happening for sure. And I’m ready. This is honestly the best I’ve ever felt.”

Fredrick Lawson: “We had a very good training camp leading up to this event. We’re prepared. We’ve seen a few scripts going around saying how this fight should go. We have a plan that will surprise everyone. We can’t wait for Saturday.”