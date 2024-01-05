In the first boxing card of the year in the U.S., unbeaten 6’7, 278-pound heavyweight Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a fifth round knockout against Colby Madison (11-7-2, 7 KOs) on Thursday night at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. Hovhannisyan upped his output in round four, then dropped Madison for the count in round five. Time was :40. The 40-year-old Madison was coming off two straight decision losses to Joey Dawejko.

In a clash between unbeaten heavyweights, 2020 Olympian Tsotne “Mr. T” Rogava (4-0, 4 KOs) destroyed Dante Williams (4-1, 4 KOs) in the first round. The 6’ 5”, 270-pound Rogava, a former kickboxing champion, punished Williams, 201, until the bout was stopped at 1:53.

Heavyweight Dante “The Inferno” Stone (15-1, 10 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Alexander “The Great” Flores (18-4-1, 16 KOs). After a slow start, Stone came on to drop Flores in round eight en route to a 78-73, 78-73, 79-72 verdict. Flores was returning from a three-year layoff.

Unbeaten super welterweight and popular Tik-Tokker Elijah Seawright (10-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Henry Rivera (2-3, 1 KO) over six by scores of 59-55, 60-54, 59-55. Seawright has over one-million Tik-Tok followers.

Unbeaten super featherweight Nilo Guerrero (7-0, 6 KOs) stopped Chancellor Battenberg (4-4, 4 KOs) in round two. Guerrero dropped Battenberg at the end of round one and got a referee’s stoppage at 2:51 of the second stanza.

Nilo’s brother, bantamweight Nelson Guerrero (2-0, 2 KOs), stopped Gilberto Duran (4-8, 4 KOs) in round four. After two knockdowns Guerrero got a referee’s stop at 1:37 of round four.