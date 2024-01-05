January 4, 2024
Boxing Results

Hovhannisyan remains unbeaten

In the first boxing card of the year in the U.S., unbeaten 6’7, 278-pound heavyweight Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a fifth round knockout against Colby Madison (11-7-2, 7 KOs) on Thursday night at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. Hovhannisyan upped his output in round four, then dropped Madison for the count in round five. Time was :40. The 40-year-old Madison was coming off two straight decision losses to Joey Dawejko.

In a clash between unbeaten heavyweights, 2020 Olympian Tsotne “Mr. T” Rogava (4-0, 4 KOs) destroyed Dante Williams (4-1, 4 KOs) in the first round. The 6’ 5”, 270-pound Rogava, a former kickboxing champion, punished Williams, 201, until the bout was stopped at 1:53.

Heavyweight Dante “The Inferno” Stone (15-1, 10 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Alexander “The Great” Flores (18-4-1, 16 KOs). After a slow start, Stone came on to drop Flores in round eight en route to a 78-73, 78-73, 79-72 verdict. Flores was returning from a three-year layoff.

Unbeaten super welterweight and popular Tik-Tokker Elijah Seawright (10-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Henry Rivera (2-3, 1 KO) over six by scores of 59-55, 60-54, 59-55. Seawright has over one-million Tik-Tok followers.

Unbeaten super featherweight Nilo Guerrero (7-0, 6 KOs) stopped Chancellor Battenberg (4-4, 4 KOs) in round two. Guerrero dropped Battenberg at the end of round one and got a referee’s stoppage at 2:51 of the second stanza.

Nilo’s brother, bantamweight Nelson Guerrero (2-0, 2 KOs), stopped Gilberto Duran (4-8, 4 KOs) in round four. After two knockdowns Guerrero got a referee’s stop at 1:37 of round four.

Ortiz-Lawson Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>