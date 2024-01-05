WBA #1 welterweight Shakhram Giyasov (14-0, 9 KOs) meets former world title challenger and WBA #6 rated Pablo Cesar Cano (35-8-1, 25 KOs) in a world title eliminator on the undercard of the super middleweight showdown between Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory on February 24 at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, live worldwide on DAZN.
In a second WBA eliminator, WBA #2 bantamweight Antonio Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs) faces #4 Jonathan Rodriguez (17-1-1, 7 KOs). Rodriguez recently demolished former world champion Kal Yafai in less than one round.
Also, in a clash of unbeaten flyweights, Yankiel Rivera (4-0, 2 KOs) meets Andy Dominguez (10-0, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas title. And, super lightweight Aaron Aponte (8-1-1, 2 KOs) and heavyweight Herich Ruiz (4-0, 3 KOs) will both face opponents to be named soon.
The bouts named today feature on the previously announced Berlanga-McCrory clash with former Olympic Gold medalist Andy Cruz defending his IBF International lightweight title against Brayan Zamarippa in theco-feature.
I’ve commented several times on here that Berlanga’s KO streak was probably the worst thing that could have happened to his career. It made him think he was a boxing superstar and phenom (which he was); anything short of a 1st round KO was a failure and he’d get all pissy when his fights started going the distance. In the past 3 years, he’s racked up some solid wins, but has looked less than stellar in doing so. I think in his mind, he still considers himself a major attraction and could get away with only fighting once or twice a year. A guy in his position needs to put himself out there and fight more often against higher caliber opponents. 2024 marks his 8th year as a professional boxer!