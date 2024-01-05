WBA #1 welterweight Shakhram Giyasov (14-0, 9 KOs) meets former world title challenger and WBA #6 rated Pablo Cesar Cano (35-8-1, 25 KOs) in a world title eliminator on the undercard of the super middleweight showdown between Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory on February 24 at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, live worldwide on DAZN.

In a second WBA eliminator, WBA #2 bantamweight Antonio Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs) faces #4 Jonathan Rodriguez (17-1-1, 7 KOs). Rodriguez recently demolished former world champion Kal Yafai in less than one round.

Also, in a clash of unbeaten flyweights, Yankiel Rivera (4-0, 2 KOs) meets Andy Dominguez (10-0, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas title. And, super lightweight Aaron Aponte (8-1-1, 2 KOs) and heavyweight Herich Ruiz (4-0, 3 KOs) will both face opponents to be named soon.

The bouts named today feature on the previously announced Berlanga-McCrory clash with former Olympic Gold medalist Andy Cruz defending his IBF International lightweight title against Brayan Zamarippa in theco-feature.