January 5, 2024
Weights from Las Vegas

Vergil Ortiz Jr. 156 vs. Fredrick Lawson 152.4

Photo: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Ohara Davies 140 vs. Ismael Barroso 139.6
(WBA interim super lightweight title)
Photo: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.4 vs. Xolisani Ndongeni 139.2
Raul Curiel 146.8 vs. Elias Diaz 146.2
Emiliano Gandara 161.6 vs. Isaac Matamoros 164

Venue: Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN

