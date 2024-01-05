Vergil Ortiz Jr. 156 vs. Fredrick Lawson 152.4
Ohara Davies 140 vs. Ismael Barroso 139.6
(WBA interim super lightweight title)
Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.4 vs. Xolisani Ndongeni 139.2
Raul Curiel 146.8 vs. Elias Diaz 146.2
Emiliano Gandara 161.6 vs. Isaac Matamoros 164
Venue: Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Apparently the WBA’s ban on interim champions is over.
Ortiz should fight at 160 & quit trying to drain himself.
weight Bullies suck…no wonder they stop alot of mediorce fighters….
After all the training Ortiz is at 156, that shows he was a middle fighting at welter.
So Ortiz was giving advantage ???