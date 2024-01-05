Weights from Las Vegas Vergil Ortiz Jr. 156 vs. Fredrick Lawson 152.4



Ohara Davies 140 vs. Ismael Barroso 139.6

(WBA interim super lightweight title)



Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.4 vs. Xolisani Ndongeni 139.2

Raul Curiel 146.8 vs. Elias Diaz 146.2

Emiliano Gandara 161.6 vs. Isaac Matamoros 164 Venue: Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas

Promoter: Golden Boy

