A fight between former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former MMA champion Francis Ngannou is a done deal. The bout will be a ten round boxing match taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight was confirmed on the social media feeds of his Excellency Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. There will be a press conference in London to officially announce the event including the date and other particulars.
BetOnline.ag was quick to set odds for the bout. Joshua isn’t nearly as big of a favorite as Fury was against the former UFC champion, but he’s still favored, and the odds are on the move.
Fight Odds
Anthony Joshua -500 (1/5)
Francis Ngannou +325 (13/4)
The odds initially opened at Joshua -275 (4/11) and Ngannou +215 (43/20), but all of the early money coming in is on Joshua.
Well I bet this one is a total mismatch….joshua won’t be caught unprepared and I’m betting he boxes circles around Francis
Boxing keeps sinking lower and lower. I don’t blame Joshua, he is going to get paid for fighting a boxing novice. Comparable to Mayweather/McGregor.
I hope it’s a good fight and everyone involved makes a lot of money (I’m sure they will), but unless the undercard to this one is stacked with something I can’t even think of, I won’t be watching.
Im ok watching boxers vs mma fighters
AS LONG AS THEY FIGHT IN MMA RIGHT AFTER BOXING FIGHT
Always a puncher’s chance…….
Ngannou has better boxing skills then McGregor. Mike Tyson, the convicted rapist / pot entrepeneur did a good job prepping Ngannou. But AJ will do like Fury did and box circles on Ngannou – of course Fury was out of shape and almost lost – AJ may not have a great chin but he will not need to work too hard to outbox Ngannou. Hope Saudis can put a good undercard like the last one. Agit Kabayel against Frank Sanchez comes to mind.
Does Fury have a great chin? Fury has been on the floor more times than AJ, including a hard knockdown by light punching Cruiser Cunningham, a 40 year old Canadian, Nganou and 4 times against Wilder. The only thing that stops Fury from getting ko is his height, even Wallin rocked him in the 12th round in their match.
Roots, and yet he keeps getting up.
yeech
All the haters are coming out of their holes and crucifying this match, but they were silent when Fury was fighting the same guy in his,Nganou’s, first ever boxing match, Swarz, Panietta Washed up Chisoro and Whyte, the only top fighter the “fake gypsy” has fought in the last 3-4 years is Wilder 3 times. As a matter of fact Wilder and old Klitskho are the only top fighters that Fury has fought in his whole Carreer. He is a belt holder, if he can fight a man in the guy’s first match in the ring (a fight that most people thought he lost), why can’t Joshua fight him the same guy in his second fight?
Sorry, charlie, but alot of people on here condemned that fight with fury, me included. I think fights like this are a disservice to fans. Sure, there pockets get filled up on these type of fights, that’s why it’s disrespectful. A mma guy with one pro fight gets the lineal champ and another top guy. So, a guy like bakole, kaybel, frank Sanchez, and numerous others that have paid their dues in boxing have to sit and wait while the second freak show occurs. Not enthusiastic, not buying it, and just tired of BS fights like this.
I hope a fight between Eddie Hearn vs Leonard Ellerbe will be the co main event, to make this card a bit interesting
I don’t know how this one will play out, I would be more into it, if Francis has additional fights.
Realistically writing, I don’t see Francis winning
Maybe for the undercard they can have a weightlifting contest between a bodybuilder and power lifter
More black eyes for boxing (ugh)
Great job MMA continue to bury boxing
Good for Francis. He surprised me with fury even though fury was out of shape. It’s a black eye and adds to the downward spiral of boxing. I’ll watch it on YouTube for free after.