A fight between former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former MMA champion Francis Ngannou is a done deal. The bout will be a ten round boxing match taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight was confirmed on the social media feeds of his Excellency Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. There will be a press conference in London to officially announce the event including the date and other particulars.

BetOnline.ag was quick to set odds for the bout. Joshua isn’t nearly as big of a favorite as Fury was against the former UFC champion, but he’s still favored, and the odds are on the move.

Fight Odds

Anthony Joshua -500 (1/5)

Francis Ngannou +325 (13/4)

The odds initially opened at Joshua -275 (4/11) and Ngannou +215 (43/20), but all of the early money coming in is on Joshua.