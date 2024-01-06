By Héctor Villarreal

After a perfect 2023 season, Dominican female featherweight Vivian Bianelis Rodríguez (6-0, 3 KOs) has her sights set on world title fight opportunities. Rodríguez debuted as a professional fighter on February 23, winning all 6 of her fights, including two major victories by unanimous decisions over previously undefeated opponents from her country.

On April 28 Vivian won a 6-round UD in a hard-fought battle over Gina Joseph (1-0-1, 1 KO), a Haitian based in the DR. Two months later, on June 30, she conquered the National Championship, also by UD against favorite Dyana Vargas (16-0, 10 KOs) a proven Dominican warrior.

Her final and greatest achievement of the year was a clear 10-round victory by UD over Venezuelan Bestalia Sánchez (12-2, 7 KOs) to claim the WBA Fedelatin belt, opening the doors to enter the world rankings.

“I want to thank my promoter Shuan Boxing because I know it is not easy to get 6 fights in a year, with 2 titles included, even worse for female fighters, especially against competitive opponents who made me achieve 30 rounds of professional experience”, said Vivian, who is currently ranked #5 by World Boxing Association (WBA) in the featherweight division, where the titlist is the Puerto Rican legend Amanda Serrano. “I´ll be ready to get a world championship fight before the end of 2024” added Rodríguez.