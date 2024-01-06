January 6, 2024
Boxing Returns to Delaware Jan. 20

By Rick Scharmberg

The First State will hold its first fight card of 2024 on Saturday, January 20, when Strict Biz Promotions will host a 7-bout show at the Greater Newark Boys and Girls Club in Newark, Delaware. The main event will feature Delaware’s own, Maurice “War Time” Horne (6-1, 4 KOs) taking on 26-fight veteran Greg “Hotshot” Hackett, of Philadelphia in a six round light heavyweight bout.

Unbeaten David Calabro (3-0, 3 KOs) will face Tyler “Pitbull” Pacheco (1-6) in a four round featherweight contest.

Adonis “The Promise” Wilkins (1-0, 1 KO) meets Demarcus Fitzgerald (1-2) in a four round super middleweight match.

Popular welterweight Vinnie Kirkley (3-1-1, 3 KOs) takes on New Jersey’s Danny Murray (6-7) in a four round bout.

Zak Kelly (1-0, 1 KO) faces Elias Ajuwa (0-1) in another four round super middleweight bout.

Stephan Burden (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Joshua Diop (0-2) in another four round super middleweight bout.

Rounding out the card will be William “Steel” Bates making his pro debut against Joshua Freeman (1-2, 1 KO) in a four round heavyweight contest.

Ticket prices range from $65 to $100, and can be purchased by calling (302) 260-6800.

Doors open at 6 PM. First bout starts at 7 PM.

