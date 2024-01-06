By Rick Scharmberg

The First State will hold its first fight card of 2024 on Saturday, January 20, when Strict Biz Promotions will host a 7-bout show at the Greater Newark Boys and Girls Club in Newark, Delaware. The main event will feature Delaware’s own, Maurice “War Time” Horne (6-1, 4 KOs) taking on 26-fight veteran Greg “Hotshot” Hackett, of Philadelphia in a six round light heavyweight bout.

Unbeaten David Calabro (3-0, 3 KOs) will face Tyler “Pitbull” Pacheco (1-6) in a four round featherweight contest.

Adonis “The Promise” Wilkins (1-0, 1 KO) meets Demarcus Fitzgerald (1-2) in a four round super middleweight match.

Popular welterweight Vinnie Kirkley (3-1-1, 3 KOs) takes on New Jersey’s Danny Murray (6-7) in a four round bout.

Zak Kelly (1-0, 1 KO) faces Elias Ajuwa (0-1) in another four round super middleweight bout.

Stephan Burden (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Joshua Diop (0-2) in another four round super middleweight bout.

Rounding out the card will be William “Steel” Bates making his pro debut against Joshua Freeman (1-2, 1 KO) in a four round heavyweight contest.

Ticket prices range from $65 to $100, and can be purchased by calling (302) 260-6800.

Doors open at 6 PM. First bout starts at 7 PM.