Popular 140lb contender Ryan Garcia has switched gears on a fight against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney, which the two had been talking up in recent weeks. Garcia announced on social media Saturday that he instead plans to challenge WBA super lightweight champion Rolly Romero.
Ryan Garcia: “I’ve notified my team I’m going a different route. My intent now is to fight Rolando Romero. I pray my team backs me on this decision. Oscar make this fight happen. THATS THE MOVE. BIGGER FIGHT, BIGGER BUSINESS…After what happens to Rollies, the Dev fight will be there and even bigger. Everyone critiquing now will end up seeing it was a better move. Plus he can go fight Richardson Hitchens. Go do your 30k PPV buys. I don’t need you Dev, you need me.”
Devin Haney: “Don’t ever mention my name p*ssy boi.”
Ryan Garcia: “You’ll be back.”
Meanwhile, Romero tweeted a homemade Rolly-Kingry fight poster with the hashtag #Spring2024
Today David Haney is way too difficult for Ryan Garcia.
Rolando Romero sounds like a wiser step in my eyes. Also, I think it might be a much more even and exciting fight than a one against David Haney.
Rolando Romero, not easy.
Ryan Garcia needs more tough fights before going up against David Haney.
I wanna see Ryan vs Haney
Understood that someone had written David and not Devin but not who. It was me I saw now :). Sorry about that.
When did Devin change his name to David? Rolly vs Kingry should be billed as Battle of Tanks Bitches
Haney will dismantle and take Ryan to school winning an easy decision. Ryan vs Rolly is a smart move on Ryan’s part for now…
Ryan will beat Haney
Maybe Lee Haney the former bodybuilder but he has no chance with Devin Haney
typical of todays generation of fighters take the easy route and let a bigger fight simmer probably too long and play it safe in the meantime *yawn*
Well … Ryan already fought tank Davis so your theory is wrong …product of your fanaticism
Good move. Garcia Can win with Rollie Romero
Bottom line… Boxing can be about running one’s mouth to promote advertisement for future fights. Let’s quit the talking and get contracts signed we as fans have something to watch.
I’m having flashbacks of a young prince Nazeem, that had talent but a loud mouth and disrespected many people around him . He thought he was on top of the world but eventually ate a large portion of humble pie when he lost to Barrera . Ryan, be careful because every dog has his day.
Emphasis on ‘eventually’. After about 5 years of Naz being no. 1 at Featherweight. Look at the fighters Hamed beat – he was much more than just a loudmouth. He could fight. Ryan has done nothing in boxing to come close to Naz.
Fair, competitive, equally matched fights. I don’t have a problem with this. Haney is much better than both Ryan & Rolly. However, he needs to show a little class. Ryan cannot beat Haney. But, he can beat Rolly in a competitive fight. I think that fight should be made. Haney would be better off fighting Teofimo Lopez. That is a much more competitive fight, and one that is dangerous for Haney.
Ryan is trying to be a champion with a limited opponent.
We will see if he will fight Haney afterwards.
He needs to stop the bullishhhht and challenge haney, lopez, tank rematch, loma or any top 10 instead of chasing an easy match against rolly! Rolly belt was given to him, OG barroso exposed him baddly so, now queenry chasing the weakest paper champ in rolly!!!! C’mon naw queenry, he can do better than that!
Haha_Queenry!
ahh ryan , just when people were starting to respect you for fighting the best , you do this bait and switch . not cool . then you put devin down insulting his ppv numbers . not cool and not very christian as you proclaim to be……
I think Ryan let get influenced by the people surround him
He can beat Haney I don’t know why he moved away
He looked bad
Rolly is a good fighter but Haney is better one
He should take the better one
Very smart fight for Garcia. He is obviously a much better fighter than Rolly, but some way, somehow-Romero has earned name recognition in the sport. Romero is a godsend to a guy like Garcia. Why would Garcia risk fighting a legitimate contender that nobody has ever heard of versus fighting a mouthy fraud like Romero? Pro boxing is a business fighting Romero makes perfect business sense. Early KO for Garcia, Guaranteed!
Smart move by the Garcia camp because Garcia will defeat Romero in a gritty fight. With a WBA strap around his waist, Garcia can make a bigger pitch ($$$) for a scrap against Haney or Lopez. I have no problem watching Romero/Garcia.
WARNING TO ALL FIGHTERS: For now, stay away from the mighty Matias because he snatches an opponent’s spirit, heart, determination and will power. Matias will wear his flag of Puerto Rico and stroll into the HOJ. I hope Puerto Rican and Puerto Rican-American folks are damn proud of Matias. Matias is an old school boxing cat, and the boxing world loves his efforts in the ring.
I think Matias gets with them all. To me it’s smart for Garcia to go after Romero. If he struggles with Romero than he knows he ain’t getting Lopez or Haney. I like Matias and as long as he doesn’t have anymore evil spirits haunt him in training (his words) than he could be special.