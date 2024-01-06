Popular 140lb contender Ryan Garcia has switched gears on a fight against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney, which the two had been talking up in recent weeks. Garcia announced on social media Saturday that he instead plans to challenge WBA super lightweight champion Rolly Romero.

Ryan Garcia: “I’ve notified my team I’m going a different route. My intent now is to fight Rolando Romero. I pray my team backs me on this decision. Oscar make this fight happen. THATS THE MOVE. BIGGER FIGHT, BIGGER BUSINESS…After what happens to Rollies, the Dev fight will be there and even bigger. Everyone critiquing now will end up seeing it was a better move. Plus he can go fight Richardson Hitchens. Go do your 30k PPV buys. I don’t need you Dev, you need me.”

Devin Haney: “Don’t ever mention my name p*ssy boi.”

Ryan Garcia: “You’ll be back.”

Meanwhile, Romero tweeted a homemade Rolly-Kingry fight poster with the hashtag #Spring2024