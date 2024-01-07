January 6, 2024
Boxing Results

Hernandez Harrison remains unbeaten

Unbeaten light heavyweight Dusty Hernandez Harrison (36-0-1, 22 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Norberto Gonzalez (24-15, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Acca Shriners Center in Richmond, Virginia. Harrison began teeing off on Gonzalez in round two and it was target practice until Gonzalez went down in round four. Time was 2:21.

Welterweight Crisanto “Chingon” Lucio (7-1, 4 KOs) halted Vonshetha Miller (1-3, 1 KO) in round five. A body shot in round five took everything out of Miller and the referee stopped the bout. Time was 2:27.

42-year-old welterweight Jared Wells won his pro debut with a four round unanimous decision over Jashawn Hunter (1-7, 1 KO). Scores were 40-36 3x.

