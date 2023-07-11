Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will fight on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The clash to find out who is the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will take place under the official rules of professional boxing in a regulation boxing ring with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters, however, are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion.

Tyson Fury: “As soon as that bell goes, it’ll be bombs away! This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK. I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights. I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft. Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the Whyte fight, but there is no one tougher than me, and you’ll all see that in devastating fashion on October 28…it’s going to be a fight for the ages. Get up!”

Francis Ngannou: “I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best. After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet… all I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep.”

The event will be promoted by Queensberry, Top Rank and Ngannou’s promotional banner, GIMIK Fight Promotions, in partnership with Riyadh Season.