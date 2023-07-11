Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will fight on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The clash to find out who is the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will take place under the official rules of professional boxing in a regulation boxing ring with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters, however, are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion.
Tyson Fury: “As soon as that bell goes, it’ll be bombs away! This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK. I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights. I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft. Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the Whyte fight, but there is no one tougher than me, and you’ll all see that in devastating fashion on October 28…it’s going to be a fight for the ages. Get up!”
Francis Ngannou: “I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best. After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet… all I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep.”
The event will be promoted by Queensberry, Top Rank and Ngannou’s promotional banner, GIMIK Fight Promotions, in partnership with Riyadh Season.
— WBC gonna sanction this Stinker?
No matter, Fury been bottling it ever since his comeback, now more serial Cartoon than champion boxer…how far the mighty have fallen…c’est la vie…
Nothing to sanction, its an exhibition ffs !
They will find a way to get sanctioning fees out of this by counting it as a real boxing fight.
Just when you think the sport of boxing can get any worse , this happens. What a joke.
Actually ridiculous when you think about it. Tyson Fury would rather fight an opponent without a single professional boxing fight to his name than fight Usyk and unify the heavyweight title. The world is a madhouse.
Think he knows Usyk probably beats him.
Not interested…
This fight is the biggest disgrace to the heavyweight title ever. That’s what you get when you have a public completely uneducated boxing public. People that really know and understand the sport of boxing are like a cult nowadays. Have you ever tried talking boxing with your average dude (or chick) that think they know boxing? These are the kind of fight they clamor for.
Generally it is the mma fan that has zero idea of boxing..
I am more qualified to fight Floyd in an exhibition being I’ve had a handful of amateur fights than this guy to fight Fury ..
Lol this dude just needs a check after walking away from the UFC. If he was really a tough guy he would fight bare knuckle
Really tired of Tyson Fury and this clown show he’s starting to become.
Fury is gifted & talented but a flaky guy. I think Fury shows up overweight over 280 pounds and tanks. Nganou will never be a legit fighter but at least he will show up in shape.
Can the powers that be STRIP this dude already? Plenty of fighters who should be gettin a shot. Dude is holding the belt hostage.