Heavyweight contender Jerrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) has been arrested on charges of 1) carjacking without firearm or weapon and 2) burglary with assault or battery after taking back a vehicle that had been repossessed from him by a South Florida automobile dealership. According to Channel 7 News in Miami, the 330lb Miller allegedly overpowered an employee to get the keys, then fled with the vehicle, a Dodge Ram. Unbeknownst to Big Baby, the dealer had access to the truck’s GPS tracking device and Miller was quickly located and arrested by authorities. As of 9PM, Miller is still listed as an inmate on the website of the Broward County Jail.
Miller, 35, suffered his first loss ten days ago when he was stopped by Daniel Dubois in the twelfth round on the huge “Day of Reckoning” PPV event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
If this proves to be true…. Jerrell Miller may just be one of the worst human beings that boxing has come across in a very long time.
Well, Edwin Valero isn’t around to say, “Hold my beer, so………
Edwin Valero was a product of a motorcycle accident, his demons, and the protection of Chavez’s regime.
Valero definitely has him ‘beat’, but you’d tack this on to a seemingly insatiable desire to cheat, over and over and over again and Miller may not have been at the absolute bottom, but he just picked up a shovel.
Lucie, between the continuous cheating, and the incident mentioned in the above article, I’d say this puts Miller in the realm of maybe Tank/Broner when it comes to doing dumb shyt. Not sure where he ranks overall among the worst human beings in the sport, but he’s trending in the wrong direction tonight, that’s for sure.
Boxing has been filled with murders and rapists. A guy stealing back his repossessed truck and taking steroids is far from “the worst human being blah blah blah”.
You sound like a drama queen. Seek help.
You know you’ve really done well for yourself when someone says about you, ‘well at least he didn’t kill or rape anyone’.
Big Baby is a choirboy compared to Felix Verdejo.
Let’s just start with one of the dumbest human beings that boxing has come across. Stealing a car with violent force that has GPS? Even among car thief standards, that’s freaking dumb.
He had a BIG surprise!!
“Worst” human beings? Wow.
Didn’t this man just convert to being Muslim ? He’s a dangerous man that’s needs to be locked up
I met Miller in NYC when I was there for the Canelo vs Fielding fight in December 2018. I told him I thought he could be the heavyweight champion some day. What a disappointment he has turned out to be.
Bullshit charge. Probably paid his bill then they came and repossessed it anyway. Its a Dodge Ram. Id just let them take it. Junk as far as I’m concerned. I only buy Toyota. I also own a 68 beetle. Hate the big trucks and the clowns that drive them. Unless you work construction. Tired of seeing women driving big trucks or idiots who cant drive in Las Vegas. Was rear ended at light by a big truck recently. The guy said he couldn’t see me because his truck was so high off the ground. Made me 900 bucks though. Dented my beater car that already has dents all over the place. Insurance paid out for the minimal damage.Lol
HAHAHAHA I can’t stop laughing!!! Couldn’t happen to a bigger POS!
Remind me of Crawford who years ago broke some equipments in a garage to get his car back, and after that no law breaking activities for Crawford.
Miller is not my favorite in any stretch of the imagination, hopefully there is more to this, that at least will mitigate his actions.
I do hope he learns and stay out of trouble.
Why???
It’s tough to take 2 L’s in 10 days.
Reminds me of how Jermaine Taylor last his marbels after Kelly pavlick dented him.