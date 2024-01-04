Heavyweight contender Jerrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) has been arrested on charges of 1) carjacking without firearm or weapon and 2) burglary with assault or battery after taking back a vehicle that had been repossessed from him by a South Florida automobile dealership. According to Channel 7 News in Miami, the 330lb Miller allegedly overpowered an employee to get the keys, then fled with the vehicle, a Dodge Ram. Unbeknownst to Big Baby, the dealer had access to the truck’s GPS tracking device and Miller was quickly located and arrested by authorities. As of 9PM, Miller is still listed as an inmate on the website of the Broward County Jail.

Miller, 35, suffered his first loss ten days ago when he was stopped by Daniel Dubois in the twelfth round on the huge “Day of Reckoning” PPV event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.