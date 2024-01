By Jeff Zimmerman

WBO #1 super lightweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr makes his Golden Boy debut this Saturday on the Vergil Ortiz Jr return to the ring at 154 this Saturday at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas and shown live on DAZN. Barboza shares his excitement about learning from his promoters, ring legends, Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, and potential matchups with Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney down the road in this Fightnews.com® exclusive.

