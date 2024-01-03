Popular bantamweight Christian Carto (20-1, 13 KOs) will kick off King’s Promotions year when he headlines against veteran Ardin Diale (35-18-4, 17 KOs) in the eight-round main event on Friday, January 12 at Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In other eight-round bouts, welterweight Quadir Alright (9-1, 9 KOs) takes on Adam Kipenga (11-4-1, 7 KOs), and Atif Oberlton (8-0, 6 KOs) fights Cleotis Pendarvis (22-19-2, 9 KOs) in a light heavyweight contest.