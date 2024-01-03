Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) is a 25:1 favorite against Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) on DAZN Saturday night at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Formerly a top contender at welterweight, Ortiz is now competing at super welterweight after 17 months out of the ring. During that span, Ortiz had to twice pull out of a challenge against WBA “regular” welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis due to health issues.

In the co-feature, Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) is a 5:1 favorite against Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) in a clash for the WBA interim super lightweight title.

In other action, WBO #1 super lightweight Arnold Barbosa Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs) is a 25:1 favorite against Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs), and WBC #10 welterweight Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) is a 16:1 betting pick against against Elias Diaz (12-1, 7 KOs) in a pair of ten-rounders.