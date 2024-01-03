January 3, 2024
Boxing News

Ortiz a 25:1 favorite over Lawson

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) is a 25:1 favorite against Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) on DAZN Saturday night at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Formerly a top contender at welterweight, Ortiz is now competing at super welterweight after 17 months out of the ring. During that span, Ortiz had to twice pull out of a challenge against WBA “regular” welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis due to health issues.

In the co-feature, Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) is a 5:1 favorite against Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) in a clash for the WBA interim super lightweight title.

In other action, WBO #1 super lightweight Arnold Barbosa Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs) is a 25:1 favorite against Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs), and WBC #10 welterweight Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) is a 16:1 betting pick against against Elias Diaz (12-1, 7 KOs) in a pair of ten-rounders.

Boxing manager Cameron Dunkin passes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Hopefully Ortiz can get back to form healthy. This may be a pit stop at 154. He’s always in good fights and I was looking forward to seeing him fight Stanionis. Looks like he has to rebuild slowly.

    Reply
    • >