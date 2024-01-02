Boxing manager Cameron Dunkin passes Sad to report the passing of famed boxing manager Cameron Dunkin in Las Vegas at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer. Duncan managed current IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis and has worked with the likes of Terence Crawford, Timothy Bradley, Kelly Pavlik, Nonito Donaire, Diego Corrales, Mikey Garcia, Brandon Ríos, Steve Johnston, Freddie Norwood, Steve Luevano, Johnny Tapia, Marc Johnson, Danny Romero and dozens more more over a career that spanned 4+ decades. R.I.P. Heavyweights kick off 2024 Like this: Like Loading...

