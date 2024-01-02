Sad to report the passing of famed boxing manager Cameron Dunkin in Las Vegas at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer. Duncan managed current IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis and has worked with the likes of Terence Crawford, Timothy Bradley, Kelly Pavlik, Nonito Donaire, Diego Corrales, Mikey Garcia, Brandon Ríos, Steve Johnston, Freddie Norwood, Steve Luevano, Johnny Tapia, Marc Johnson, Danny Romero and dozens more more over a career that spanned 4+ decades. R.I.P.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
So young and so humble. May he rest in Peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…
Rest in peace, Cameron. You were a great manager and an even better man.
Thank you for your giant contribution to this sport and congratulations on a life well lived Cameron Dunkin.
I was able to work with Cameron a number of times. Always enjoyed his boxing insight and stories. R.I.P.
Had a dislike for him but ended up friends. He was to sign Dennis Hasson from Philly for me to Top Rank but was squashed by Philly top promoter and Dunkin never followed up. Ennis was a great sign up.
R.I.P.
One of the people who was really important to keeping this sport growing for many years. RIP. I wish the best to him and his family. Its a tough business. Much credit to you.