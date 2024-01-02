An eight round heavyweight crossroads fight between 6’3, 260-pound Dante Stone (14-1, 10 KOs) and 6’4, 230lb Alexander “The Great” Flores (18-3-1, 16 KOs) will be the first streamed pro boxing match of 2024 this Thursday evening at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

The 10-round main event is headlined by undefeated 6’7, 275-pound prospect Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan (4-0, 4 KOs), who is matched against dangerous Colby Madison (11-6-2, 7 KOs). Hovhannisyan is coming off an impressive sixth-round knockout of Michael Polite Coffie.

Also, 6’5, 270-pound Olympian heavyweight Tsotne Rogava (3-0, 3 KOs) will be showcased in the six-round co-feature against undefeated Dante Williams (4-0, 4 KOs).

The card, presented by Toro Promotions and Whitfield Haydon Boxing, will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com pay per view for $19.99.