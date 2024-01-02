Gervonta “Tank” Davis is no longer the “regular” WBA lightweight champion. With Devin Haney giving up the “super” designation, Tank, who recently changed his name to Abdul Wahid, is now the sole WBA 135lb king. He is expected headline PBC’s March PPV card on Amazon Prime.

Martin Bakole is now the WBA’s #1 rated heavyweight. Previous #1 Deontay Wilder has been dropped completely after his loss to Joseph Parker.

The WBA has officially changed the name of the 201-224lb division to bridgerweight. The division was initially dubbed super cruiserweight in the WBA ratings.

Looks like WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney may defend against Ryan Garcia next. Garcia against WBA champ Rolly Romero is on the backburner at the moment.

Happy 2024!