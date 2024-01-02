Gervonta “Tank” Davis is no longer the “regular” WBA lightweight champion. With Devin Haney giving up the “super” designation, Tank, who recently changed his name to Abdul Wahid, is now the sole WBA 135lb king. He is expected headline PBC’s March PPV card on Amazon Prime.
Martin Bakole is now the WBA’s #1 rated heavyweight. Previous #1 Deontay Wilder has been dropped completely after his loss to Joseph Parker.
The WBA has officially changed the name of the 201-224lb division to bridgerweight. The division was initially dubbed super cruiserweight in the WBA ratings.
Looks like WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney may defend against Ryan Garcia next. Garcia against WBA champ Rolly Romero is on the backburner at the moment.
Haney-Garcia is a mismatch
But who cares about it..
Haney-Tank is much better
Haney vs tank would be a mismatch. Tank is a midget and Haney has been starving himself to make weight.
Haney will use his length properly to control the distance and make tank look like an amateur over 12 rds.
I guarantee you that tank don’t want none of that.
SteveG ,
could be. but haney-garcia is worse
Haney was much, much bigger than Loma, yet Loma won the fight according to most observers. If Tank connects, it could be lights out & leave Haney grainy!
A mismatch is in the making, Tank vs Jose ” rayo” Valenzuela, so, don’t expect any time soon him against Haney or Stevenson
I saw El Rayo vs Colbert 2, Jose was using combos and controlling the distance. I saw a much improved Jose as he reunited with his trainer.
Tank is no Colbert, this fight has potential as long as it last.
Yea I agree tank is lot Colbert
Rayo won’t be able to beat tank
Valenzuela is not ready for tank
Haney would ok
Shakur??? I prefer watch the jewelry-store channel
Bakole, if he keeps his weight in check, can be a top contender and dismantle most of the current heavyweights. Really strong with good hands and good stamina despite being generally overweight. A lot like Zhang but just younger.
What about Tank moving up to light welterweight, because he could fight so many good opponents, even better than at lightweight?
Yea tank should move to 140
In the rematch with Ryan might win again but it would be closer fight
Ryan can’t handle under 140 anymore that’s why tank Davis dehydrated Ryan in order to fight him
Carlo You’re serious Tank need to weaken Ryan Garcia before fighting him lol? Good one!
I am intrigued by Ryan vs Haney.
Ryan has speed, power, and has been been dropped.
Haney elusive, excellent boxing skills, ring generalship, and susceptible to a good punch
I don’t think Haney – Garcia is a mismatch. Garcia has speed and power and is probably the same size as Haney. Haney though is more disciplined and should win but if Ryan finds a way to connect you never know.. also, Haney (like Ryan) should stop calling out smaller fighters (Tank). Dare to be great by moving up in weight class and beat the best. Good start with Prograis. Assuming he beats Garcia, Haney v Lopez is the best fight. Don’t rule out him leaping to 47 right away if the right fight can be made. By the way, Garcia reminds me of Amir Khan
Well deserved for tank Davis
Haney – Garcia super fight I’m ready to watch this fight
Ryan vs Garcia is 50/50
Anyone can win but I would pick Ryan by split decision
The sanctioning bodies have turned boxing into a laughing stock. Time to put an end to these clowns.
In my opinion that will be a bit difficult, we fans, media, promoters, managers, TVs put emphasis on a world champion.
I’m sure Tank changed his name to confuse the Pitbull lol What a dumb name by the way lol
Abdul Wahid? lol
Who cares about these meaningless alphabet belts anymore. Tank is just going to continue to cherry pick safe opponents. When Shakur is the only logical opponent left, he’ll suddenly not be able to make 135 anymore and move to 140. Where, of course, he’ll fight another safe opponent for some bogus belt.