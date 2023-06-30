June 30, 2023
Boxing News

Weights from Sheffield, England

Unnamed 2023 06 30t121640.073
Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith 139.4 vs. Sam Maxwell 139.4
(British/Commonwealth super lightweight titles)

Pat McCormack 150.2 vs. Tony Dixon 148.7
Hopey Price 125.5 vs. James Beech Jr 125.2
Junaid Bostan 155.4 vs. Ryan Amos 155
Lewis Sylvester 134.3 vs. Adam Cope 133.9
Beatriz Ferreira 132 vs. Karla Ramos Zamora 130.4
Nico Leivars 123.1 vs. Alberto Motos 121.1
Cory O’Regan 137.5 vs. Jordan Ellison 138.8

Venue: Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

Crews-Dezurn, Marshall make weight
Doheny stops Nakajima, wins WBO AP 122lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I see that Sam Maxwell is showcasing a gay pride belt. Fascinating. I did not know there were Gay Pride Championships. Who sponsors those events? Bud Light.

    Reply

    • The gay flag has six colours. The Commonwealth belt has seven. You do know that the gays didn’t invent the rainbow.

      Reply
    • >