Dalton Smith 139.4 vs. Sam Maxwell 139.4
(British/Commonwealth super lightweight titles)
Pat McCormack 150.2 vs. Tony Dixon 148.7
Hopey Price 125.5 vs. James Beech Jr 125.2
Junaid Bostan 155.4 vs. Ryan Amos 155
Lewis Sylvester 134.3 vs. Adam Cope 133.9
Beatriz Ferreira 132 vs. Karla Ramos Zamora 130.4
Nico Leivars 123.1 vs. Alberto Motos 121.1
Cory O’Regan 137.5 vs. Jordan Ellison 138.8
Venue: Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
