Franchon Crews-Dezurn 167.3 vs. Savannah Marshall 167
(undisputed women’s super middleweight title)
Natasha Jonas 146.3 vs. Kandi Wyatt 146
(IBF women’s welterweight title)
Ben Whittaker 174.3 vs. Vladimir Belujsky 175.3
Callum Simpson 169 vs. Boris Crighton 167
Zak Chelli 166.3 vs. Mark Jeffers 167.3
April Hunter 153 vs. Kirstie Bavington 149.3
Will Howe 251 vs. Jake Darnell 248.3
Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England
Promoter: Boxxer
TV: ESPN+
Easy work for Marshall. KO or TKO.
I agree but she may have to prove she can eat a wild hook or overhand or two before she does it.
I think you are right.
Marshall takes this and then gets the rematch with Shields, undisputed vs undisputed.
This gonna be a good as fight. We will see what happens.
Yes, from all appearances this seems to have a very high likelihood of being an exciting fight. I think Franchon will lose but she does come to bring action. I hope this fight delivers on it being a probable action-packed fight.