June 30, 2023
Crews-Dezurn, Marshall make weight

Franchon Crews-Dezurn 167.3 vs. Savannah Marshall 167
(undisputed women’s super middleweight title)

Weighin Crews Dezurnvmarshall 19
Photo: Boxxer / Lawrence Lustig

Natasha Jonas 146.3 vs. Kandi Wyatt 146
(IBF women’s welterweight title)
Weighin Jonasvwyatt 04
Photo: Boxxer / Lawrence Lustig

Ben Whittaker 174.3 vs. Vladimir Belujsky 175.3
Callum Simpson 169 vs. Boris Crighton 167
Zak Chelli 166.3 vs. Mark Jeffers 167.3
April Hunter 153 vs. Kirstie Bavington 149.3
Will Howe 251 vs. Jake Darnell 248.3

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England
Promoter: Boxxer
TV: ESPN+

    • Yes, from all appearances this seems to have a very high likelihood of being an exciting fight. I think Franchon will lose but she does come to bring action. I hope this fight delivers on it being a probable action-packed fight.

