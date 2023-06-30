Crews-Dezurn, Marshall make weight Franchon Crews-Dezurn 167.3 vs. Savannah Marshall 167

(undisputed women’s super middleweight title)



Natasha Jonas 146.3 vs. Kandi Wyatt 146

(IBF women’s welterweight title)



Ben Whittaker 174.3 vs. Vladimir Belujsky 175.3

Callum Simpson 169 vs. Boris Crighton 167

Zak Chelli 166.3 vs. Mark Jeffers 167.3

April Hunter 153 vs. Kirstie Bavington 149.3

Will Howe 251 vs. Jake Darnell 248.3 Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: Boxxer

Anderson-Martin Weights from Toledo Weights from Sheffield, England

