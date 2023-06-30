Anderson-Martin Weights from Toledo Weights by Brad Snyder/Undercard Jared Anderson 243.4 vs. Charles Martin 250.5

Arslanbek Makhmudov 263.4 vs. Raphael Akpejiori 255.5

Abdullah Mason 135.2 vs Alex de Oliveria 136.5

Tiger Johnson 141.2 vs. Jonathan Montrel 140.6

Dante Benjamin Jr 173.3 vs. Mirady Zira 173.9

DeAndre Ware 167.9 vs. Decarlo Perez 167.5

Husam Al Mashhadi 151.2 vs. Rance Ward 153.6

Tyler McCreary 131 vs. Deivi Julio 130.9

Jahi Turner 151.8 vs. Nicklaus Flaz 151.3 Venue: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

Promoter: Top Rank

