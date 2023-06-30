Weights by Brad Snyder/Undercard
Jared Anderson 243.4 vs. Charles Martin 250.5
Arslanbek Makhmudov 263.4 vs. Raphael Akpejiori 255.5
Abdullah Mason 135.2 vs Alex de Oliveria 136.5
Tiger Johnson 141.2 vs. Jonathan Montrel 140.6
Dante Benjamin Jr 173.3 vs. Mirady Zira 173.9
DeAndre Ware 167.9 vs. Decarlo Perez 167.5
Husam Al Mashhadi 151.2 vs. Rance Ward 153.6
Tyler McCreary 131 vs. Deivi Julio 130.9
Jahi Turner 151.8 vs. Nicklaus Flaz 151.3
Venue: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
– Reported today at 1pm Eastern Time that ESPN has let Max Kellerman go.
– I remember watching the first episode of ESPN’s Friday Night Fights anchored by Kellerman (in a black leather jacket) and Brian Kenney.
– I also remember in 2004 when his brother, Sam, was killed by James “The Harlem Hammer” Butler with a hammer.
Yea i remember that as well. Sad that happened to him after offering Butler a place to stay.
But I have to say that I never found Max to be all that sharp when it came to boxing as far as strategy and what he was seeing in the ring.
Preferred many others including Lampley and Lederman etc. Atlas and Sean O’Grady offered far more insight as well.
With such beautiful white teeth how can Anderson possibly lose?
Despite the short notice, Martin is down 10lbs from his last fight in September, though that was a higher weight than normal (than ever, actually) for him. Anderson is 4lbs lighter as well from his last one.
If Anderson had any courage, he would fight a good opponent, instead of this garbage. This is BS, and anyone who thinks this is a competitive fight does not know shit about boxing, and should not be allowed to call himself, herself, or itself a true boxing fan.
This is a MF mismatch. Anderson should be ashamed of himself. This is an absolute embarrassment. This is a gross mismatch that won’t go into the 4th round. Anderson in 1. Maybe 2. BS FIGHT. I refuse to watch it.
That is simply a delusional comment.
Anderson has what 14 or 15 fights.
Martin has like 30 and fought much better competition and He’s actually an inch taller with the longer reach. He only lost 3 fights in about 30 tries and his only bad loss was to Joshua like 7 years ago.
He battled King Kong and had him hurt before getting stopped. Martin is not an A level fighter, but he is a solid C or even B level guy, which is perfect for an up and coming prospect to see where he stands.
Who do you really expect him to face at this point??
Why they hate? You sound like disgruntled teenager that was picked last in gym.
Steve, go home and get your shine box.
Martin is a used car that will break down tomorrow night. AAA will take that used car to the junk yard where it belongs. Martin has no business fighting this fight. It won’t go past 2 or 3 rounds. If it reaches 4, it will only mean that Anderson is not as good as advertised.