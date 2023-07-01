Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez announced on social media that he will fight undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo on September 30 in Las Vegas. Canelo was previously believed to be fighting WBF middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, who hasn’t fought in 24 months, but with Jermall still unable to fight, Jermell got the call. He was previously slated to fight Tim Tszyu in September.
If jermall was going to be easy jermell will be easier
I prefer canelo vs Andrade
So Charlo hasn’t been able to face Tim, but now he sees a huge payday its time to fight? Seems like Tim potentially got screwed. Hopefully the winner will be forced to face Tim so he is not completely screwed over. Its good that Tim didn’t put his career on hold waiting for Charlo.
The WBO is expected to elevate the undefeated Tszyu from interim to full world champion.