Canelo to fight Jermell, not Jermall Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez announced on social media that he will fight undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo on September 30 in Las Vegas. Canelo was previously believed to be fighting WBF middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, who hasn’t fought in 24 months, but with Jermall still unable to fight, Jermell got the call. He was previously slated to fight Tim Tszyu in September. Anderson-Martin Weights from Toledo Like this: Like Loading...

