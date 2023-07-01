Flyweight Gustavo “Smiley” Perez (11-1, 2 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico unanimously decisioned countryman Carlos Zaleta (11-2, 7 KOs) over ten rounds on Friday night at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutiérrez Moreno in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico with ESPN Knockout in Latin America televising the event. Zaleta pressed the action the entire fight to his credit but it was not effective aggression. Southpaw Perez was too elusive defensively and very accurate offensively with a variety of punches he landed throughout the bout. The official judges’ scorecards reflected Perez’ performance at 100-90 and 99-91 (twice).

