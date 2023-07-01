By Robert Coster

On Friday night, female Dominican boxer Claribel Mena (11-1, 7 KOs) won the WBA Fedelatin jr middleweight belt with a third round TKO over Colombian Paulina Cardona (25-29-7, 11 KOs) at the Mauricio Baez Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

In other results, WBA flyweight title contender Norberto Jimenez (32-10-6, 17 KOs) won by KO in three rounds over Venezuelan Gilbert Gonzalez (18-6-1, 13 KOs). Female lightweight Vivian Rodriguez (4-0) upset crowd darling Dyana Vargas (16-1, 10 KOs) with an eight round decision. Lightweight Misael Vazquez (13-4-1, 11 KOs) fought a six round draw with US amateur standout Kaipos Gallegos (1-0, 1 KO). The crowd in attendance generally felt that Vasquez deserved the win. A rematch would be called for.

Promoter : Shuan Boxing Promotion