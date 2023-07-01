Smith KOs Maxwell in seven Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton “Thunder” Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) knocked out “Super” Sam Maxwell (17-2, 11 KOs) in round seven on Saturday night at Sheffield, England’s Utilita Arena. With the British and Commonwealth titles on the line, Smith connected with a massive right hand that ended Maxwell’s night. Time was 1:34. Marshall, Jonas victorious "Smiley" Perez tops Zaleta in Tijuana Like this: Like Loading...

