Former WBO middleweight world champion Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) dethroned undisputed super middleweight world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) by ten round majority decision on Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Ugly fight with lots of wrestling. Scores were 95-95, 99-92, 97-92.
Unified junior middleweight world champion Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KOs) stopped former two-time title challenger Kandi Wyatt (11-5, 3 KOs) to claim the vacant IBF welterweight crown. Referee Marcus McDonnell waved off the one-sided affair in round eight.
I will say this. Crews-Dezurn did a great job singing the national anthem. No Class Crews did not do so well inside the ring. She was out boxed, and should have been disqualified. This was a boxing match. Not a wrestling match. The ref did a terrible job.
Several things: Credit to Franchon on the Anthem. That was neat and she did a good job. On the fight however, she just wrestled. I knew she couldn’t compete with Marshall on the outside but on the inside she grabbed and wrestled more than she fought. I thought on the inside she would let it rip. She must have felt something like power early because she acted like she didn’t want to fight. That score that had it even was ridiculous. It was a Marshall shut out.
Crews-Dezurn 4 out of 10 for anti boxing S Marshall won this fight fare and square because she was boxing Referees performance was below average The judge who scored it draw was watching Wrestling I expected more from these 2 top world class boxers
I think Marshall was trying to make it a boxing match but Dezurn wanted to wrestle like she just didn’t want to fight or she thought that would tire Marshall out or whatever but it made for a worse fight than I thought it would be. I thought Dezurn would come to the fight to war on the inside in a wild way.
Both Marshall and Crews Dezurn looked like bad. That was an ugly ugly fight. Neither fighter deserved to win.