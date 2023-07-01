Former WBO middleweight world champion Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) dethroned undisputed super middleweight world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) by ten round majority decision on Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Ugly fight with lots of wrestling. Scores were 95-95, 99-92, 97-92.

Unified junior middleweight world champion Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KOs) stopped former two-time title challenger Kandi Wyatt (11-5, 3 KOs) to claim the vacant IBF welterweight crown. Referee Marcus McDonnell waved off the one-sided affair in round eight.