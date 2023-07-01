Middleweight Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) of Wuppertal, Nordrein-Westfalen, Germany thrilled his local hometown fans by outpointing former Olympian gold medalist Esquiva Falcao (30-1, 20 KOs) of Brazil to win the vacant IBF middleweight world title vacated by Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. The tone of the fight was set early when Gualtieri dropped Falcao in round two. He would stun Falcao in round five but Falcao managed to stay on his feet. In round seven, Falcao was hit with a very low blow and fell to the canvas where the referee proceeded to count him out but stopped and rightfully gave Falcao a full 5 minutes to recover. In round ten, Gualtieri was credited with another knockdown. Gualtieri well ahead at this point and pretty much cruised to the end of the bout. The official scorecards read 117-109 and 116-110 (twice).

In the co-main event, Etinosa “Chapo” Oliha (18-0, 8 KOs) of Italy defeated Julio Alamos (16-1, 9 KOs) of Chile by unanimous decision to win the vacant IBO middleweight world title. The title had also been vacated by Golovkin. It was an even and competitive fight with some very close rounds. Alamos appeared to score a knockdown on Oliha in round two but it was ruled a slip. Alamos had a bad cut on the bridge of his nose at the end of round ten where the ring doctor took a close look at it before allowing him out for round eleven. Alamos had a strong round eleven where he pressed the entire round. In the end, Oliha landed the overall harder connects. The official scorecards were 116-112 and 115-113 (twice) all in favor to Oliha. Almos was attempting to become Chile’s first world champion

The event took place Unihalle Wuppertal, Wuppertal, Nordrein-Westfalen, Germany and was televised on ESPN Knockout in Latin America.