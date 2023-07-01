By Brad Snyder at ringside

In a lightweight special feature, 19-year-old southpaw Abdullah Mason (9-0, 8 KOs) impressively knocked out Alex de Oliveira (20-5, 14 KOs) in the second round. Time was 2:18.

Unbeaten junior wlterweight Tiger Johnson (9-0, 5 KOs) defeated Jonathan Montrel (15-2, 10 KOs) by UD (80-72, 80-72, 80-72) over eight rounds.

Dante Benjamin Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) exploded out of the gate to score a knockdown, then get a stoppage right after his opponent, Mirady Zola got up. The light heavyweight contest ended with the TKO at the 1:56 mark of the first round. The loss drops Zola to (4-3, 1 KO).

Super middleweight DeAndre Ware (16-4-2, 9 KOs) won by six round unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 59-55) over Decarlo Perez (19-9-1, 6 KOs).

Rance Ward touched leather to the face of fellow junior middleweight Husam Al Mashhadi, often, over six rounds. Ward appeared fresh and was able to walk Mashhadi down during the six rounds to take the majority decision (57-57, 58-56, 59-55) victory and improve to (8-5-1, 2 KOs). Meanwhile, it’s back to the drawing board for Mashhadi (6-1, 6 KOs), who suffered his first loss.

Junior Middleweight Nicklaus Flaz (11-2, 7 KOs) won a close fight by majority decision (76-76, 78-74, 77-75) over previously unbeaten Jahi Tucker (10-1, 5 KOs). The fight, which went all eight rounds, had moments where both fighters showed some ability to throw combinations.

Junior Lightweight Tyler McCreary (18-2-1, 8KOs) got the hometown crowd excited by landing strong left hooks to the body, left hooks to the head, and a strong right cross to his opponent, Deivi Julio (26-14, 16 KOs). Julio, who fought hard, did not have enough to sway the judges. The judges all saw the fight in favor of McCreary (59-54, 57-56, 57-56).