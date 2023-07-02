Makhmudov crushes Akpejiori in two By Brad Snyder at ringside Unbeaten WBC #5, WBA #5 heavyweight Arslanbek “The Lion” Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) destroyed previously unbeaten 6’8 Raphael Akpejiori (15-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Makhmudov dropped Akpejiori twice in round one and the bout was halted after a third knockdown in round two. Time was 1:43. Makhmudov retained his NABF title. Undercard Results from Toledo, Ohio Like this: Like Loading...

