By Brad Snyder at ringside
Unbeaten WBC #5, WBA #5 heavyweight Arslanbek “The Lion” Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) destroyed previously unbeaten 6’8 Raphael Akpejiori (15-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Makhmudov dropped Akpejiori twice in round one and the bout was halted after a third knockdown in round two. Time was 1:43. Makhmudov retained his NABF title.
That was absolutely terrible. They could have stopped it during the ring walks.
Yes, Akpejiori is a complete novice, and it showed. Was hoping to see him get more right hands off from long range just to see what would happen, but Makhmudov just kept getting in on him before he could unload it. If Akpejiori is pursuing a degree as an engineer as Kris pointed out, he should go all in on that and forget about boxing. Just too late a start to the sport.