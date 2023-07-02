By Brad Snyder at ringside
Unbeaten WBO #7, WBA #8, WBC #9 heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) went the distance for the first time against former IBF heavyweight champion “Prince” Charles Martin (29-4-1, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Anderson applied pressure from the get-go. Martin, who took the bout on twelve days notice, stayed on his backfoot trying to counter. Anderson dropped Martin at the end of round three with a right hand. Martin began to stand his ground in round five and had a huge round with numerous clean connects. Anderson outworked Martin behind his jab after that. The bout went the full ten with Anderson prevailing by unanimous decision. Scores were 98-91, 99-90, 99-90.
Martin did much better than I thought he would and Anderson probably owes him a bit of gratitude, because he definitely gave him some much needed experience and resistance.
Lucie, I’m afraid that “much needed experience and resistance” isn’t going to benefit an average fighter like Anderson.
Wow. The only one rocked in that fight was Jared. He got clocked into doing the chicken dance in the closing seconds. Definitely going to get bombed out by the top heavies. Joshua got rid of a fitter, faster Martin in two.
entertaining scrap. not close. but baby may have a little ways to go. maybe not ready for the top guys
Well Anderson isn’t quite as great as he thinks he is.
A good test for Anderson.
Honestly, Martin showed me a lot more than I expected. This fight showed that Anderson is heavily relying on his athleticism. As he evolves he’ll need to tighten it up as tougher comp comes his way. A fighter like Andy Ruiz (who’s a little more controlled with his hands) would have stopped the Jared Anderson that fought tonight. Honestly don’t know where he goes from here.
Luis Ortiz?
the big baby wasn’t in shape his mouth was open from the 3rd round on he couldn’t get by a 38 year old fighter convincingly not a chance against a top heavy weight
Not convinced, Anderson isn’t a bad fighter, but needs a ton of improvements to be ready for the real live wires. A fight against Carlos Takam could be a great test
This was a good fight for Jared, even though he got hurt, he was able to weather the storm. I am certain, this fight will help in Jared future.
Charles exceeded my expectations specially with an 11 days notice
Good test, good win, let’s hope he’s not the heavyweight version of Berlanga.
Anderson is not the hype. Martin did not try to win the fight. He threw punches directed towards Andersons armpit, pocket or 3 feet away. Very strange. Anderson hurt on a couple of occasions when Martin did throw but Martin had no sense of urgency. Anderson has fast hands, average pop and a suspect chin.
Charles Martin came to fight! But he could only fight in spurts. Anderson got caught and looked very shaky in round 5.
After round 6 Martin was still dangerous but only fought in spurts. Charles Martin is not the most durable hw. Anderson’s power is over rated but he has a very good skills – jab , body work but the switching to southpaw and back won the fight.
Just imagine if Martin had a full camp instead of two weeks.
Anderson is garbage all u have to do is hit him to the body and then catch him on the chin because he has no chin. I’m sure JPrince done got to Martin to throw the fit. Anderson won’t last long against better competition.
Watching the ESPN commentators trying to cover Anderson’s ass when he was nearly out on his feet in the 10th round was hilarious! I’m afraid Jared was badly exposed tonight! He looked very average, and unlike Wilder, he doesn’t have 1 punch knockout power, which spells T.R.O.U.B.L. E!
It’s a fight where both fighters had their stock rise. Anderson persevered & is a few fights away from a title shot; and Martin gave a heck of a performance on short notice. If Dillian Whyte doesn’t sign the contract, Hearn should call Martin. Can Joshua handle a southpaw with more power than Usyk, albeit with a big drop off in boxing skills.
Anderson won, but as far as I am concerned he did not pass the test. He moves straight back which opens him up for counter power shots. I called that before tim Bradley did. I don’t think he could beat frank Sanchez or the Russian in the first fight tonight. Better change his retirement age because he is going to need a few more years.
The person that struggled worse than Anderson tonight was that rapper he walked out to.
Martin nearly stopped him on short notice. With a full camp, Martin definitely gets the TKO win.
Michael Grant 2.0
Might be. I thought this one would go 3-4 rounds, but Martin was competitive. Anderson takes shots, and a bigger puncher or a more voluminous puncher might be hard for him. That said, Martin is a southpaw and a fairly awkward one at that and has some uniqueness. I’d like to see Anderson fight a more thuggish guy like Makhmudov, who I suspect would be far more willing to push him back.
A ton of credit to Martin here, first for taking a stab at this on short notice, and hanging in there and making a fight of it. I thought that straight left could work for Martin, and it damn sure did when he started throwing it more in the 5th round. Looked like Martin had him in some trouble there, but got sloppy in the last 30-45 seconds of that round. Thought Anderson responded well in the 6th with the jab, and did pretty well the rest of the way until getting tagged in the final seconds. Too little, too late for Martin, but a good effort from him.
Anderson, even though he was tagged a few times, seemed more defense-conscious tonight, and was a little better in that department than I thought he’d be. His team will have a lot of things to work on when they go back and watch the film on this. Great fight for him at this stage of his career.
USF, no shite, Sherlock. You sound like andre ward. Looking for any and every positive when he reality, he failed. Bad. He won’t beat frank Sanchez, the Russian tonight, Zhang, Joshua, wilder, ruiz, hell Ortiz might be able beat him. Ordinary fighter, better change his retirement age because he ain’t retiring in 3 years.
So, Anderson (at 23 years old), beats Martin…who was a somewhat weak belt holder, but was one nonetheless…by scores of 98-91, 99-90, 99-90, and you say “he failed. Bad.” Maybe you just wanted him to fail, and maybe you wanted him to fail because of the BLM connection that you basically said makes Anderson a turd. Whatever the case, I’m sure he’ll take a near shut-out decision win.
Don’t know if he beats any of the guys you mentioned or not at the moment, but he’s still developing, and fights like this can only help him.
Aren’t you the same guy who said I was “butthurt” after the Haney-Loma fight, even though you were the one who literally belly-ached more than anyone on this board about Haney getting the nod? There must be a lot of beer involved when you’re watching these things.
Anderson has the skill set, but as most of us knew already, his power is overrated.
Anderson = no gracias.
Somebody with a solid punch, a solid chin and a solid mean streak will eventually catch Anderson’s head on the line and KO him.
In due time, Anderson will cry like a big baby.
ESPN needs to tap the brakes in portraying Jared as the “the next great American heavyweight “. Please tell Tim Bradley to calm the hell down; he’s horrible. Ward and Tess is all we need really. And what the hell was that cut piece with Roy Jones and Anderson holding horses lol, I caught the last seconds of that.
Although 240+ pounds, Anderson is small in this giant-esqe era. He gets knocked out by the first quality heavyweight he fights unfortunately
I like Martin..he’s a funny dude