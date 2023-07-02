By Brad Snyder at ringside

Unbeaten WBO #7, WBA #8, WBC #9 heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) went the distance for the first time against former IBF heavyweight champion “Prince” Charles Martin (29-4-1, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Anderson applied pressure from the get-go. Martin, who took the bout on twelve days notice, stayed on his backfoot trying to counter. Anderson dropped Martin at the end of round three with a right hand. Martin began to stand his ground in round five and had a huge round with numerous clean connects. Anderson outworked Martin behind his jab after that. The bout went the full ten with Anderson prevailing by unanimous decision. Scores were 98-91, 99-90, 99-90.