By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Good footworker Jukiya Iimura (4-1, 1 KO), 111.75, dethroned previously unbeaten Japanese flyweight champion Josuke Nagata (5-1, no KO), 112, by a hairline majority decision (96-94 twice, 95-95) over ten hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. They were formerly amateur rivals with Iimura (amateur mark 63-13) scoring a 3-1 log over Nagata (38-20) in four contests. They each turned professional in 2021, and Nagata upset formerly world rated Ryota Yamauchi (who failed to win the WBO 112-pound belt from Junto Nakatani on an eighth round stoppage last year) to acquire the vacant national belt this April. In his initial defense he thus forfeited his title to his amateur grudge rival, as Iimura convincingly took the initiative in the first half despite the champ Nagata’s last surge. Iimura displayed good skills to cope with the southpaw champ, connecting with good shots upstairs and downstairs and utilizing a lateral mobility. This reporter, however, has a complex feeling on them fighting in quest of the prestigious national belt only with each five pro bouts.

Promoter: Yokohama Hikari Promotions.

