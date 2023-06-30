By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former IBF champ TJ Doheny (24-4, 17 KOs), 122, annexed the WBO Asia Pacific 122-pound belt by very impressively dropping defending titlist WBO#13 Kazuki Nakajima (14-2-1, 12 KOs), 121.75, twice and finally halting the damaged Japanese at 2:32 of the fourth session in a scheduled twelve on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. It was in 2018 that the Irish southpaw Doheny dethroned IBF ruler Ryosuke Iwasa by a close but unanimous decision at the same Hall. Since then, TJ’s career was seemingly declining as he lost his world belt to Dniel Roman, dropped a decision to Michael Conlan and Sam Goodman, but the 36-year-old veteran displayed his power alive in demolishing Nakajima with furious attacks midway in the fourth. Nakajima badly hit the deck twice and forfeited his regional belt to the Irish lefty who now has three victories over as many Japanese boxers. Doheny can still fight.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

_

