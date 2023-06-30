By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO #10, IBF #14 elongated southpaw prospect Toshiki Shimomachi (17-1-2, 11 KOs), 122, impressively acquired the vacant Japanese super bantam belt as he utilized his advantageous height and reach, kept moving and oujabbing hard-punching Ryuto Owan (10-2, 6 KOs), 121.5, and pounded out a unanimous decision(97-93 twice, 98-93) over ten on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Except in rounds three and nine, it was a nearly lopsided affair with Shimomachi, a 5’10.5” lanky jabber, outpunching the shorter hard-hitter to steadily pile up points. The talented winner is gunning for a future fortune either in the 122-pound or 126-pound categories. Shimomachi, 26, had entered the world top ten thanks to his upset victory over then world rated Jeo Santisima last December.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

