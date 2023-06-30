June 30, 2023
Boxing Results

Shimomachi defeats Owan for Japanese 122lb belt

Shimomachi230629 16

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO #10, IBF #14 elongated southpaw prospect Toshiki Shimomachi (17-1-2, 11 KOs), 122, impressively acquired the vacant Japanese super bantam belt as he utilized his advantageous height and reach, kept moving and oujabbing hard-punching Ryuto Owan (10-2, 6 KOs), 121.5, and pounded out a unanimous decision(97-93 twice, 98-93) over ten on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Except in rounds three and nine, it was a nearly lopsided affair with Shimomachi, a 5’10.5” lanky jabber, outpunching the shorter hard-hitter to steadily pile up points. The talented winner is gunning for a future fortune either in the 122-pound or 126-pound categories. Shimomachi, 26, had entered the world top ten thanks to his upset victory over then world rated Jeo Santisima last December.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

_

Doheny stops Nakajima, wins WBO AP 122lb belt
Boxing Judge Hubert Minn passes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>