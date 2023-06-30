By Boxing Bob Newman

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of long time boxing judge Hubert Minn. Born in 1946, Minn was a native of Hawai’i and descendant of Korean immigrant grandparents.

A lifelong educator, Minn earned a PhD in education from University of Hawai’i. He received the Hawai’i Teacher of the Year award in 1993 and the Cliff Bailey Outstanding Teacher award in 2002. He followed his father Herbert into the Hawai’i Sports Officials Hall of Fame in 2021.

A boxing judge since 1991, Minn officiated some 60 world title fights over his 28 year career. He chaired the ring officials committees for both the NABF and the WBC and was named 2019 WBC chairman of the year.

Regarded as one the most giving, kindest people in boxing, Minn had the utmost integrity and it was no wonder his skills as an educator carried over seamlessly to the world of boxing and judging the sport.

Despite all his accolades in teaching and boxing, Minn regarded his greatest accomplishments as raising his two children Vail and Shanti, by whom he is survived.

Thank you Hubert, for everything you did for boxing and education…with honor and integrity…a rare commodity in boxing.