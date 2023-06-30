June 30, 2023
Boxing News

Helenius returns Aug 5 in Finland

Rob Mika
Photo: Pekka&Julia Mäki

By Pasi Taavitsainen

Heavyweight Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius will return to the ring for the first time since his loss to Deontay Wilder last October. The 39-year-old Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) will face unbeaten Mika Mielonenn (6-0, 6 KOs) on August 5 at the Olavinlinna Castle in Savonlinna, Finland. Mielonenn, 41, started boxing in 2021.

“It’s really nice to be able to fight in Finland, and there’s a lot of atmosphere in Olavinlinna in particular,” said Helenius. “It’s also fun that I get to fight a Finnish boxer. Mielonen is a bit of a slugger-minded guy, that is, he hits heavy and hard. But yes, I’m going to Olavinlinna to win. As for the longer-term plans, let’s first see how the August match feels and continue from there.”

Boxing Judge Hubert Minn passes
Spence-Crawford undercard virtual presser

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • That a big stepup for Mielonen risking his undefeated record good on him testing himself against helenius

    Reply
    • >