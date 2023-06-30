By Pasi Taavitsainen

Heavyweight Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius will return to the ring for the first time since his loss to Deontay Wilder last October. The 39-year-old Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) will face unbeaten Mika Mielonenn (6-0, 6 KOs) on August 5 at the Olavinlinna Castle in Savonlinna, Finland. Mielonenn, 41, started boxing in 2021.

“It’s really nice to be able to fight in Finland, and there’s a lot of atmosphere in Olavinlinna in particular,” said Helenius. “It’s also fun that I get to fight a Finnish boxer. Mielonen is a bit of a slugger-minded guy, that is, he hits heavy and hard. But yes, I’m going to Olavinlinna to win. As for the longer-term plans, let’s first see how the August match feels and continue from there.”