Fighters competing on the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford PPV undercard on July 29 in Las Vegas previewed their respective matchups during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

WBC/WBA lightweight title eliminator

Isaac Cruz: “I’m gonna put on a show against Cabrera. It’s all part of my effort to close every door that Gervonta has available to escape from facing me again. I want to prove that I’m the best at 135 pounds.”

Giovanni Cabrera: “I’ve seen many examples of fighters with Isaac’s style. I’ve been able to out-class them. That’s the goal on July 29…this is my time. Isaac Cruz is in trouble. I will be ready on July 29.”

Jesus “Mono” Ramos vs. Sergio Garcia

WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Jesus Ramos: “I think with a win over Sergio Garcia I’m top five, or at least top 10 in the division. I’ve been beating top guys and looking impressive against them. I want to earn my shot and these are the fights I have to take.”

Sergio Garcia: “I just have to focus on executing what I do in the ring. I’ve shown that I have courage, but now I have to show my skills as well… I can’t give away my secrets, but I have Jesus well scouted.”