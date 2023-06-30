June 29, 2023
Boxing Results

Scoby hammers, retires Lundy

Unbeaten super lightweight Kurt Scoby (12-0, 10 KOs) demolished 39-year-old former world title challenger Hammerin’ Hank Lundy (31-14, 14 KOs) in two rounds on Thursday night at Sony Hall in Times Square Manhattan. Scoby dropped Lundy in round two, then put him down again moments later to end it. Time was 1:54. Afterward in the ring, Lundy announced that this was his last fight.

Super welterweight Brian Ceballo (15-1, 7 KOs) dominated Mitch Louis-Charles (7-4-2, 4 KOs) over eight rounds. Ceballo dropped Charles in round five en route to a 80-71, 79-72, 79-72 win.

Unbeaten super lightweight Matthew "Lefty Gunz" Gonzalez (13-0-1, 8 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over speedster Terell Bostic (7-2, 1 KO). Scores were 78-74, 77-75, 77-75.

Other Results:
Arnold Gonzalez W6 Alejandro Munera (welterweight)
Raymond Cuadrado W4 Yeuri Andujar (super featherweight)

Nontshinga to make first defense of IBF title

